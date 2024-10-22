Posted in: Amazon Studios, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, opinion, the boys

The Boys: Homelander Trumps Trump With His Own Fake Fast Food Visit

Did you REALLY think that Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys would miss a chance to make fun of Donald Trump's McDonald's PR stunt?

In case you hadn't heard, ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump's campaign made a desperate play this weekend to prop up their candidate in a way that gets him to stop talking about "enemies within," the size of Arnold Palmer's penis, Hannibal Lecter, and the dozens of other steaming piles of nonsense that he's been stumbling his way incoherently through across the nation. A McDonald's franchise in Pennsylvania was closed to the public so that Trump's folks could stage a photo op of Trump looking like a man of the people by wearing an apron, serving fries, and working the drive-thru window. Of course, it was all staged – including the cars that were going through the drive-thru – and it showed, resulting in another public moment where Trump proves why he shouldn't be allowed to use an electric toothbrush by himself, let alone be allowed back into The White House. It should go without saying at this point that there was no way that the "meta-universe" folks working with Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys were going to let this one slide.

"Growing up, Homelander dreamed of working at his local Vought A Burger. Recently, his wish came true, as Vought shut down a restaurant and staged pre-selected customers, so Homelander could 'serve' 'people' 'food," a representative from Vought International said in a statement shortly after Homelander's (Antony Starr) attempts to be human (we're assuming) resulted in just as much cringe as Trump's efforts. "Thanks, Homelander, for showing everyone how you're a true man of the people!"

Here's a look at the propaganda that Vought International posted this evening, trying to spin Homelander's Vought-a-Burger visit as something more than a blatantly obvious PR stunt…

Growing up, Homelander dreamed of working at his local Vought A Burger. Recently, his wish came true, as Vought shut down a restaurant and staged pre-selected customers, so Homelander could "serve" "people" "food." Thanks, Homelander, for showing everyone how you're a true man of… pic.twitter.com/2yntPBFqut — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) October 23, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Boys Season 5: Random Notes…

Checking in with Josh Horowitz for a live taping of Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024), Jack Quaid made it known that he's more than happy to let his butt take a more "undercover" role moving forward. "Oh, man, I kind of just want nudity to stop," Quaid shared. "My butt's had a lot of screen time – and it's not a great one, you know what I mean." As for how his family deals with seeing so much of him on their screens, Quaid offers them fair warning. "Yes, no … anything involved in my a**, I've just been like, 'Can you just not watch?' I mean, season 3, don't watch it. Like, no one in my family should watch season 3. My butt's all over that thing," he revealed.

In August, Antony Starr (Homelander) checked in with Team LJ Supersuits – the amazing team that crafts some of the finest costume work going. Based on the images he shared on Instagram from his visit, it looks like some Season 5 costume work is already underway – but in case you missed the ten-ton hint, Kripke was kind enough to drive the point home:

"Saw the lovely team at [Team LJ Supersuits] today….Good times ahead. Keep going, kiddos," Starr wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a look at his visit to their offices/workshops:

Speaking with Gamesradar+, Kripke shared one of the reasons why Soldier Boy was brought back – and how his allegiances will be quite different during the final season (sorry, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher). "You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There's a lot of material there: how Soldier Boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship," Kripke explained.

The creative team also doesn't lose sight of just how popular both Ackles and the character are—as was evident by the crowd's reaction to him coming out onto the stage for the panel. Kripke joked, "We were just really excited to bring him out. And, you know, Jensen, despite his tragic ugliness, you know, we thought we should give him a shot." What's not a joke is who Soldier Boy has his sights set on when he does wake up from his deep freeze. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3. So he's just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes," Kripke added.

