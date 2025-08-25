Posted in: Amazon Studios, MLB, Sports, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, toronto blue jays

The Boys: Jensen Ackles First Pitch Brings Toronto Blue Jays Good Luck

Check out Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Countdown, Supernatural) throwing out the first pitch of tonight's Toronto Blue Jays/Minnesota Twins game.

Article Summary Jensen Ackles threw the first pitch at the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins MLB game in Toronto.

Ackles is filming The Boys: Vought Rising in Toronto, serving as an "ambassador" for the Prime Video spinoff.

The Blue Jays scored a big victory, going on to beat the Twins, 10-4.

The Boys: Vought Rising will spotlight Soldier Boy's origin, exploring his backstory in a unique way.

We all know that Jensen Ackles has been up in Toronto to film Prime Video and Showrunner Paul Grellong's The Boys: Vought Rising, but what you may have missed was the very cool opportunity he had on Monday night to serve as an "ambassador" for the show during MLB's Toronto Blue Jays/Minnesota Twins game. That's right, Ackles was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch – and based on the video and images shared by the Toronto Blue Jays organization, he did not disappoint. In the end, it looks like the Countdown and Supernatural star brought the team some serious good luck: the Blue Jays beat the Twins, 10-4.

Here's a look at some of the images and videos from Ackles's first pitch, followed by some more intel on the upcoming Prime Video prequel series:

Along with Ackles and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront), the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things) and KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2). Here's a look at a screencap of Grellong's Instagram Stories, followed by his IG post confirming the start of production on the prequel spinoff series:

The Boys Spinoff "Coming-of-Age Story" for Soldier Boy: Jensen Ackles

Previously, Ackles touched on what differentiates the prequel series from the flagship series and what he's looking forward to from it during "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Novi, Michigan" from Creation Entertainment. Noting that the series will be looking at Vought through a "different lens" because it focuses on the "genesis" of it all, Ackles explained how the spinoff will be a kind of "coming-of-age story" for Soldier Boy in that it's about him developing an understanding of himself and his role in things. Referencing Soldier Boy's exchange with Butcher (Karl Urban) in Season 3 about their fathers, Ackles added that the series will have a "different flavor" as it builds upon aspects of Soldier Boy's past that we know and the insecurities that he's developed. Yes, Ackles even uses the word "vulnerability." Okay, we're sold.

Here's a look at what Ackles had to share about what the upcoming spinoff has in store for Soldier Boy (and once again, huge thanks to Fangasm for being kind enough to share the clip):

Speaking with Collider for an extended interview in June regarding his career supporting his new Prime Video series Countdown, Ackles shared that he is excited to examine how Soldier Boy was in his own time and not time-displaced as we've seen him for most of The Boys. "I'm excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting," Ackles shared. "I've been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I've been playing him like he's kind of an old guy. He's a grandpa from back in the day, so it'll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries." Of course, just because it's a 50s-set prequel doesn't mean it's going to lack in that The Boys "uniqueness" when it comes to storytelling: "It may be like an odd explanation of how we've ended up where we are."

