The Boys: Jensen Ackles Heads Back to Toronto (But Can't Escape "6-7")

Jensen Ackles checked in to let folks know that he was heading back to Toronto for The Boys: Vought Rising (but he can't escape "6-7").

With the holidays having wrapped, we're all slowly getting back to what best passes as "normal," and that means getting back to work. Earlier today, Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Countdown) gave us the heads up that he was doing just that. "Holidays complete. The year is new. I hope you all had a great one. Now it's back to work. Leaving out of gate 6-7. I can hear my kids laughing. 😒," Ackles wrote as the caption to his Instagram post. "I wish you all health and happiness and all that other stuff people say. 👊🏼" That means Ackles is making his way back to Toronto to continue filming Prime Video and Showrunner Paul Grellong's Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring The Boys: Vought Rising. And yes, that was Ackles dropping a "6-7" reference.

Here's a look at Ackles's post from earlier today, followed by some previous insights about the prequel series:

Earlier this month, we had a chance to pass along some looks at Ackles showing off his musical side during Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead" Saturday Night Special. In addition, Ackles shared a great story from the set of the upcoming spinoff prequel series. In the clip below, Ackles explains how he finds humor a "wonderfully bonding thing" on set and how he uses it to help alleviate pressure and bond with his castmates. From there, he offered an example from filming the prequel series, where he and Cash's characters were supposed to have a kissing scene—but we will stop there, as we don't want to spoil it. Ackles's response to what went down? "And I was like, 'I love you.'" Here's a look at Ackles sharing the story about Cash during filming of The Boys: Vought Rising, with big thanks again to Fangasm for the excellent coverage:

The Boys: Vought Rising – Kripke on Possible Gen V Crossover, Costumes

Near the end of August, Kripke shared some interesting insights regarding a possible second season of Gen V and how he envisioned Ethan Slater's Thomas Godolkin appearing. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Slater's Godolkin University founder is set to appear in the second season of Gen V, featuring flashback scenes set in the early to mid-1960s. With "Vough Rising" Season 1 taking place in the 1950s, Kripke has eyes on an appearance from Thomas Godolkin. "If 'Vought Rising' works and we can keep doing more [seasons], I think we'd be insane to not put Ethan Slater's character in that show. He's right there, lined up for a younger Thomas Godolkin. We've discussed it," Kripke shared with EW.

As for the looks of the four Supes we've seen so far, Kripke shared the thought process that went into the designs while working with Grellong and costume designer L.J. Shannon. "We got to have this really in-depth conversation of, 'How would they have started?' The first suits that anyone wore were military suits, which are performative and ornamental. So they would emerge from that pretty naturally. If you're a military person, you wanna wear a suit that looks like you're in the Air Force and Navy and Army," Kripke shared.

However, as more and more supes begin entering the private sector, the visuals change. "Things start getting flashier because it's about showmanship. It's less about military discipline and more about consumerism, and then you start to see them evolve that way. It's really fascinating," he added. Of course, none of this would've been possible without the costume work, with Kripke offering Shannon some serious praise for the amazing work. "Once you really can zoom in on those suits, you see that she custom-made every button, she custom-made every single thing that's on that suit. Every button has a different logo per hero," he shared.

Along with Ackles and Cash, the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things), KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Mark Pellegrino (American Rust), Eric Johnson ("Fifty Shades" franchise), Annie Shapero (House of the Dragon), Raphael Sbarge (Task), Romi Shraiter (Ginny & Georgia), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica), and David Hewlett (Mistletoe Murders).

