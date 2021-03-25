The Boys: Karl Urban's BDay Wishes for Laz Alonso A Real Sausage Fest

Just when The Boys star Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk) thought he could celebrate his birthday in peace and away from the memories of that second season episode, leave it to co-star Karl Urban (Butcher) to offer a funny and slightly uncomfortable reminder as a birthday post. C'mon- you know what scene we're talking about. It's the one from "The Bloody Doors Off" when Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) infiltrate the Sage Grove facility for more intel on Stormfront (Aya Cash), only to find themselves in a face-to-face with Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore)- and it definitely did not go how anyone on either side of the screen expected it would. In the facility, Vought is experimenting on adult subjects to stabilize Compound V- that is, until all of the "experiments" break free. One of those is a pleasant gentleman by the name of Love Sausage (Andrew Jackson), who has a prehensile penis that can stretch to enormous lengths. Think Spider-Man's Doc Ock, except instead of several "tentacles," he has one- and it's his penis. And Mother's Milk finds out first hand just skilled Love Sausage is at using his… well… "love sausage" (as you can see in the image below)- all ten feet of it.

Okay, everyone up to speed? So now it's today- and today's Alonso's birthday. So within the wave of well-wishes he's received, Urban shared an image of Alonso enjoying a little sausage on set- literally. As you're about to see, he's enjoying a sausage while looking directly at the camera. Now in the interest of full disclosure? We can proudly say that our 5-year-old brains are on the same wavelength as Urban's because as soon as we saw the image, we knew what direction the caption was going. And we were right. So check out Urban's post below, which we're not says more about Alonso or Urban- or us, for that matter:

Though it was still early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer about the previously-mentioned spinoff series during an interview in October 2020 (well before casting news began to break). First, Kripke wanted fans to know that the series wasn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer and executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce.