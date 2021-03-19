The Boys: Morgan Scores Big with Jack Quaid; Actor Approves

After spending some time covering two new casts additions to its upcoming Amazon Prime spinoff series (welcome to supes college, Jaz Sinclair and Lizzie Broadway), we're back to check out the streaming service and showrunner/executive producer Eric Kripke's The Boys. And we're just going to put it out there- we were expecting to be covering Season 3. Instead, we got a Katie Couric-hosted edition of Jeopardy! Quick spoiler? When Couric mentions in the video that her daughter wrote for the series, she's talking about Ellie Monahan ('We Gotta Go Now" and "The Self-Preservation Society," as well as a writer's assistant). But our main point to all of this is that Jack Quaid found himself the question-answer on the popular game show. And it would be Morgan who would score $1600 in the "Boys" category, delivering her question-answer without a second's hesitation.

Here's a look at Morgan scoring some big money off of Quaid's good name, followed by Quaid's formal approval:

What is the most diabolical clue in the history of @Jeopardy? This one. @JackQuaid92 get a load of this, mate! pic.twitter.com/92oTarHCu6 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (who is also directing the season-opener "Payback") are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (with a pilot written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce