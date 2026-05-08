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The Boys: Nathan Mitchell on Black Noir II-The Deep Shocker & More

The Boys star Nathan Mitchell breaks down that shocking moment between Black Noir II and Chace Crawford's The Deep during the sixth episode.

Article Summary The Boys star Nathan Mitchell explains Black Noir II’s brutal fight when The Deep snaps in Episode 6.

The Boys reveals how Black Noir II’s confession over the oil pipeline attack leads to the showdown.

Nathan Mitchell discusses Black Noir II's journey during the final season.

The Boys ties both Black Noirs together through crushed acting dreams and The Deep’s shocking betrayal.

The epic fifth and final season of The Boys is steadily putting all its chips on the table with two episodes left to go, set to premiere on May 13th and 20th, respectively. We already had one of the Seven fall in Valorie Curry's Firecracker and a former member, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) as well, both at the hands of Homelander (Antony Starr) as he is on his persistent quest for immortality. The latest episode, "Through the Heavens Fall," sees another major event involving the two podcasting members of The Seven with The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell). Mitchell spoke with TV Insider about the shocking moment between the two. The following contains major spoilers.

The Boys Star Nathan Mitchell on Black Noir II and The Deep's Relationship and Shocking Moment

The major difference between the original and the second incarnation of the masked supe is that Black Noir II can speak, whereas the original's vocal cords were damaged and can only make gurgling sounds. After Homelander killed the original, to keep the cover going, Vought hired an actor supe by the name of Justin, who also happens to be played by Mitchell, to fill in the role, and go "method" and stay silent. He does occasionally break character in private, and by doing the Vought podcast Manhandled, the Deep does all the speaking while Noir is relegated to a soundboard.

Things took a turn as The Deep killed Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne), the director behind Dawn of the Seven and several Vought films, who would be Noir's ticket to fame with a new opportunity. As revenge, Noir interfered with The Deep's visit to a pipeline that ended up exploding, nearly suffocating him in oil and decimating local sea life. Before they were to record a new episode, Noir fessed up, which caused The Deep to snap and kill him by asphyxiating him and stabbing him with one of Noir's knives. "I found out about, probably a little bit before we started filming Episode 6," Mitchell said. "Everyone knew that we're probably not making it out of this season alive, so it wasn't a surprise, but I didn't know when it was gonna be."

As far as dying twice in the show, "At first going in, I was like, 'Well, I can't die twice.' Didn't save me, but it's cool," Mitchell reassures, adding, "[Both Black Noirs are] tied in a way, you know? The original Noir wanted to be an actor; that was his ambition, and he was thwarted. His ambition was pushed down, threatened, and suppressed by Soldier Boy [Jensen Ackles]. It damaged him so deeply that it prevented him from ever pursuing his dream, and then… his replacement is an actor! Someone who wanted to be an actor is being played by an actor, and that actor has their own ambitions and dreams, and it's crushed by his partner, The Deep. So, there seems to be a theme of thwarted ambition in the suit." For more, you can check out the full interview.

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