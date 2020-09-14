The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline

With Amazon Prime's The Boys officially at the midpoint of its second season return, the show hasn't let up on the pedal and viewers are quickly realizing that what they thought they knew about the series based on what they'd seen and heard didn't even scratch the surface. One of the biggest shocks/surprises had to do with Aya Cash's Stormfront, the newest member of Vought's The Seven- and one person who is clearly not a fan of where her storyline has gone and appears to be heading is NOS4A2 star Jahkara Smith. Here's a MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! alert moving forward: if you're not up-to-date, you might want to turn back now.

From what you could tell from the trailers, teasers, and preview clips that were released prior to the season premiere, you know that Stormfront was brought in to replace Translucent (Alex Hassell) on The Seven- without Homelander's (Antony Starr) knowledge. She an expert in using social media to get her message across to the masses, and she's either aiming to lead The Seven or control the super that does. If you're caught up on the first four episodes, then you know the truth: Stormfront is a raging, sociopathic, homicidal racist who not only murders Kimiko's (Karen Fukuhara) brother Kenji (Abraham Lim) but also dozens of tenants of color in an apartment building- framing Kenji for the crime.

But viewers learned that it was even worse: Stormfront used to be known as a mid-level superhero named "Liberty." who was active in the '70s until she disappeared in 1979. After Hughie (Jack Quaid), Annie aka Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and MM (Laz Alonso) convince Valerie Hunter (Dawnn Lewis) to speak with them, we learn that Liberty beat Valerie's brother Myron (Howard Campbell) to death after profiling him for a crime he didn't commit.

The idea of having one of the series' "big bads" being a murderous white supremacist with superpowers just isn't sitting right with Smith, who took to Twitter on Sunday to call out the series for going with a storyline that involves "a white woman murdering black people" when the series itself is lacking in Black female lead characters. In a follow-up tweet, Smith also took to task the idea that making a villain a racist is a "progressive" move. And while she knows that the series stems from the comic books, that fact doesn't keep her from being "tired of seeing white people terrorize everyone else" and wondering why there aren't other themes and storylines out there that series can work with.

Really wanna like The Boys but when an entire plot line involves a white woman murdering black people with literally no black female leads.. — Jahkara Smith✨ (@SlaylerJ) September 13, 2020

Like y'all realize making your villains racist doesn't count as being progressive right? I get there are comics involved but is no one else tired of seeing white people terrorize everyone else like do we really have nothing new to work with here — Jahkara Smith✨ (@SlaylerJ) September 13, 2020

Whether or not Smith's opinion of The Boys storyline will change once the season is complete and the full story's been told remains to be seen. It's worth noting that HBO's Watchmen was first accused of having a "pro-police" narrative after the first episode, with the viewpoint changing dramatically by the time the series had completed its run.