The Boys S03 Filming Weeds Out Those Who Aren't Early-Morning Folk

Just to be clear? We didn't imagine that covering something as simple as Karl Urban not being a big fan of early morning shoots would be anything more than a fun one-off when it comes to Amazon Prime and showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys. And as it turns out? Yup, we were wrong. Because after Erin Moriarty's Instagram Stories post (which the streaming service also picked up on), we're realizing that there's a real dividing line between those who are jacked and ready to go in the early mornings, and then there are those who… aren't. That's not to say that they're not killing scenes in the early hours like everyone else. They just may not be too "peppy" about it when they first get started. In the anti-early morning kickball team, we think it's safe to say that Urban and Moriarty are sporting their colors proudly. As we see in Moriarty's and Amazon Prime's posts, Antony Starr and Colby Minifie are definitely on "Team AM." In fact, Minifie makes it look like it's the middle of the afternoon while Starr? Ummmm… hmmm. What's the best way to say this? Let's just say he has the hyper-energy look of someone who hasn't slept- and doesn't plan on making that happen any time soon.

Though it was still early in the planning process, Kripke had some intel to offer about the previously-mentioned spinoff series from showrunner and EP Craig Rosenberg (writer of The Boys S03E01 "Payback") during an interview in October 2020 (well before casting news began to break). First, Kripke wanted fans to know that the series wasn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer and executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce. Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones), Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters) are set to star.