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The Boys S05 Premiere Livestream: Jensen Ackles/Soldier Boy Highlights

Here's a look at The Boys Season 5 World Premiere Livestream from earlier today, including a look at the Jensen Ackles/Soldier Boy moments.

Article Summary The Boys Season 5 world premiere event livestreamed with cast and showrunner Eric Kripke in Italy

Jensen Ackles returns as Soldier Boy, sharing fan reactions and favorite scenes from his role

Season 5 trailer teases intense Soldier Boy vs. Homelander tension and a dark father-son dynamic

Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins join the cast with mysterious new roles

Today's the day, folks! Showrunner Eric Kripke and series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Jensen Ackles, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and more are in Italy for the official world premiere of The Boys Season 5, the hit Prime Video series's final run. Even better? The event is being livestreamed on YouTube and social media so that the entire world can join in on the festivities. We've got the video of the event below, which can be painful to watch when Kripke and the cast aren't on screen. Ackles was a very strong fan favorite on the red carpet (yup, there was even a chant). Ackles shared how the reactions to Soldier Boy from older women have proven interesting, and he noted that the fight scene in "Herogasm" is one of his favorite moments from his run on the series (obviously, keeping on spoiler watch). Here's a look at some screencaps from the event, with the interview with Ackles kicking in at around the 39.47 mark:

The Boys Season 5 Trailer: Soldier Boy, Padalecki/Collins & More

In the official teaser, we heard the words, "A reckoning is coming," spoken as Homelander (Antony Starr) stood before a frozen Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), although it's tough to say if those words were directly tied to that moment. Now, we're learning that as he attempts to achieve immortality, Homelander wants his dear old dad along for the ride. That fits with Kripke's previous comments that their father-son dynamic would be a significant factor this season. What we're not buying into is the idea that Soldier Boy will buy into what Homelander's planning. Does he see his son as a means to an end – in this case, killing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) for betraying him? Yes, but seeing Homelander positioning himself as an actual kind of god takes things to a whole other level. By the way, the exchange between Soldier Boy and Homelander about why he woke him up was twisted genius.

Here, we get a brief tease of a Soldier Boy-Homelander stand-off, when Soldier Boy learns for the first time that Butcher has powers – before he eats an automobile, courtesy of Butcher:

Looks like someone might be getting a history lesson…

In the previous teaser, we saw Soldier Boy behind Jared Padalecki's character before it cut to the scene with Homelander and Soldier Boy together. Later, we see Padalecki's character in what appears to be some kind of supersuit in the middle of a very gory scene. During Fan Expo Boston (as reported by Collider) in August, Padalecki teased this about his character's connection to Soldier Boy: "I'll say this much — my character is very excited to meet Soldier Boy." In the segment we saw in the trailer, we're getting another look at a shocked Padalecki, with Misha Collins in the mix this time. It's clear that Soldier Boy isn't too thrilled with Collins; the suit Collins is wearing suggests he might be tied into the whole god/religion run that Homelander is on – maybe something that Soldier Boy can't but into.

We've seen all too well what can happen when Soldier Boy unleashes his power. Look no further than how close he came to putting down Homelander for good. So it's interesting to see who he's unleashing on here. Unless we're victims of slick editing, it seems Butcher and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are shocked by what they're seeing, but not necessarily afraid. Of course, Butcher is on a don't-give-a-fuck run, so that might explain it (Frenchie does seem a bit more "anxious" about the situation).

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