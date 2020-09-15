The Boys Season 2: Eric Kripke Has Andrew Yang's Vote for Weekly Eps

Earlier today, we reported on how some viewers of Amazon Prime's The Boys have been bashing the series because they're a bit perturbed that the 8-episode season went with a binge/staggered release schedule with the episodes. We're on record as being pro-staggered release because it helps build the show's fan community and makes it easier for late-arrivers to get caught up and in on the fun. Now, while we're sure series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Eric Kripke would be happy to know he has our support, we're humble enough to know that having an ex-presidential candidate and current prominent political/social activist might carry a bit more weight. That's exactly what Kripke got on Tuesday, with Andrew Yang taking a break from calling out Vince McMahon and the WWE to offer his support for Kripke and the team's decision to go weekly. From their, mutual respect and admiration would follow…

Here's a look at what "The Great Streaming Wars of 2020" history books will note as the day the first shot was officially fired in "The Battle of Binge":

I for one like the Boys episode release schedule. Something to look forward to. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 15, 2020

Hi, I'm the Showrunner of #TheBoys. Big fan of yours! Even more so, now that I know you like our release schedule. Thanks for watching, keep up the good work. #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 15, 2020

Keep up the great work Eric! You all are top-notch 👍 — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 15, 2020

Speaking with The Wrap, Kripke responded to the bashing The Boys has been getting from some over the staggered schedule- taking a much more diplomatic tone. "I get that people are disappointed and, frankly, looking back, we thought that we were communicating that we were weekly. Clearly, in hindsight, we had to do a lot more than we did to make sure that people weren't surprised and disappointed. I would have done that differently. I mean, again, we announced it. But we should have neon-signed it on everything, clearly."

Kripke wants to make it clear that those who have an issue with it can blame him and the other creators because they made the decision- from a creative standpoint and not as "a corporate, Amazon money grab". Kripke explained, "It was a creative choice. So they may like it or not like it, but they have to at least respect that the people who are making the show wanted it to be released this way because we wanted to have time to sort of slow down a little bit and have conversations about everything. So they at least have to appreciate that it was a creative choice."

That said, Kripke takes issue with those trashing their favorite series based solely on something like its release schedule, and that it's slap in the face to those who worked to get the series out there. "Like, why you would harm something you love because you're disappointed with how it's being released is not awesome to me. We're fine, and it'll be fine, but it's not fun to see bad reviews on a thing people actually love. Like, that doesn't make the people who make the show feel good. I'll say that," he explained.

In a previous interview, Kripke explained the reasoning behind staggering the eight episodes over six weeks: "Our feeling is that when it airs all eight at once, it becomes a sugar rush of a binge. People burn through it in a week or two. There's an intense amount of activity, and then it sort of fades. There's so many great moments in season two, we want to give it time to marinate, so people can reflect on it and talk about it before they move on to the next thing and be in the conversation a little longer. I think a little anticipation for the fans is healthy."