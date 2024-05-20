Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, Dynamite Entertainment, red sonja

Boss Fight Unveils Epic H.A.C.K.S. Red Sonja Black, White & Red Figure

Boss Fight Studio is back with a new Epic H.A.C.K.S. release as Red Sonja gets a new Black, White & Red inspired release

Red Sonja is back as the legendary sword-wielding heroine is getting a brand new figure from Boss Fight Studio. Known for her fierce fighting skills, fiery red hair, and chainmail bikini attire, this deadly lady is once again joining the Epic H.A.C.K.S. line. Originating in 1973 from the pages of the Conan the Barbarian comics, Red Sonja's adventures have expanded into her own series with Dynamite Entertainment. Coming out of the recent series Black, White, and Red, Red Sonja is bloody and ready for battle with this new PX Preview Exclusive release.

Standing at 6" tall, this Red Sonja continues to celebrate her 50th anniversary with an impressive sculpt, 30 points of articulation, weapons, and accessories. This figure features a new black and white deco, while her hair and blood spatter designs are red. Boss Fight Studio includes three interchangeable heads and hands, swappable armor, as well as bloody weapons with a sword, dagger, and axe. As a PX Previews exclusive, fans can reserve this Black, White, and Red Red Sonja at Local Comic Book Stores as well as online at retailers like Big Bad Toy Store and EE. She is set for an October 2024 release with a $59.99 price tag.

Red Sonja Epic H.A.C.K.S. (Black, White & Red)

"The baddest warrior around, Red Sonja, comes to life in a new epic deluxe 1:12 scale action figure in an exclusive black, white and red variant! This brand-new PREVIEWS Exclusive collectible is the perfect way to celebrate her 50th Anniversary! This detailed Epic H.A.C.K.S. figure comes with more than 30 points or articulation to get into almost any fighting stance you can dream up!"

"The figure includes two different sets of armor, sword, sword sheath and belt, knife and sheath, axe, stand, three pairs of hands, three heads and two different hairstyles for your favorite Red Sonja look! This figure is part of the new Epic H.A.C.K.S. system providing tons of articulation, interchangeability, and customizability!"

Epics H.A.C.K.S

3 Head sculpts

3 Pairs of hands

Removable armor set

Sword and scabbard

Axe

Dagger

Belt

