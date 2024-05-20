Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man and LEGO Celebrate the Holidays with New Advent Set

LEGO is celebrating the holidays early with some brand new advent calendar sets including some festive Spider-Man fun

Article Summary Unwrap 24 Spider-Man-themed gifts with LEGO's new advent calendar set.

Five exclusive Minifigures: Spider-Man, Green Goblin, and more.

Includes a snowman Spider-Ham and Spider-Gwen’s drum kit among surprises.

Get holiday cheer for $44.99 with the Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar.

LEGO is bringing some new web swinging adventures home for the holidays with a brand new advent calendar set. Arriving in September 2024, this special holiday themed set comes in at 246 pieces and has 24 surprises for collectors to build. Five LEGO Minifigures from the world of Marvel and Spider-Man are included here, including Spider-Man, Green Goblin, a holiday, Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, and Venom. LEGO is keeping this set in the dark a little with only a few of the other 19 mini-builds being mentioned. Some of these will be a snowman version of Spider-Ham, a hot dog cart, a holiday-themed Green Goblin glider, and even Spider-Gwen's drum kit. Marvel fans can not go wrong with unboxing 24 surprises throughout the month of December, leading up to Christmas. There are some great LEGO Minifigures included here, along with some fun builds like two buildable cars. The Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar is priced at $44.99.

LEGO Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar

"Give a young Marvel fan the perfect start to the holidays with the LEGO® Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar (76293). Filled with Super Hero fun, buildable models and LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man minifigures, this set is the perfect seasonal holiday gift for boys and girls aged 7 and up. The fun will start on December 1 and continue long after the last door has been opened!"

"Behind each of the 24 doors is a daily gift for kids to discover throughout the buildup to Christmas. There are 5 minifigures – Spider-Man, Green Goblin, Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider and Venom – plus small building toys and accessories that kids will recognize from the New York City street scenes in the Spider-Man movies. These include a snow Spider-Ham, Peter Parker's desk andElectro's winter tree. There are also 2 small cars that can be raced against each other and a Sandman catapult flinging presents!"

