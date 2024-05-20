Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

New Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 Coming Soon from LEGO

LEGO is celebrating the holidays early with some brand new advent calendar sets including a new festive Star Wars set

Article Summary LEGO unveils Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 with 368 pieces, available in September.

Includes 6 Minifigures like Luke in a Christmas sweater and Ahsoka Tano.

Features 18 mini builds, including the Razor Crest and Millennium Falcon.

Special calendar celebrates LEGO Star Wars history from 1999 to 2024.

LEGO is getting a jump start on the holidays this year as they debut some new advent calendar sets. This time, fans can blast off into a galaxy far, far away with an impressive (most impressive) new Star Wars set. Coming in at 368 pieces, 24 fun Star Wars surprises are featured in this set, starting with 6 LEGO Minifigures. Coming to life from all across the galaxy, this set includes a Christmas sweater version of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, along with a 501st Clone Trooper, Super Battle Droid, a Praetorian Guard, and Ahsoka Tano. The Star Wars fun does not end there, as 18 mini builds will also be featured through the 24 days of surprises. Some of these builds include a mini version of the Razor Crest, Vader's Castle, a TIE Fighter, the Millennium Falcon, and so much more. These sets are a great way to bring the Force home this holiday season, and the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar comes in at $44.99, with the set arriving in September 2024.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024

"Let young kids experience 25 years of iconic LEGO® Star Wars™ building toys – and give older fans a nostalgic trip down memory lane – with the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 (75395). A fun-packed Christmas holiday gift for boys, girls and any fan aged 6 and up, this special calendar takes builders through the history of LEGO sets in chronological order from 1999 to 2024."

"Discover miniature versions of the first-ever LEGO brick-built models of iconic vehicles, from an X-wing to the Millennium Falcon to The Crimson Firehawk. Among the 18 mini builds there is also Darth Vader's Castle and a Minikit from the first Star Wars video game. Look out for 5 LEGO Star Wars collectible minifigures, including Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, both in festive outfits, and Ahsoka Tano, plus a Super Battle Droid LEGO figure."

