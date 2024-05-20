Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong, hiya toys

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Skar King S.H.MonsterArts Revealed

The fury of the Star King has been unleashed as Tamashii Nations unveils their latest S.H.MonsterArts figure from Godzilla x Kong

Article Summary Tamashii Nations releases S.H.MonsterArts Skar King from Godzilla x Kong.

Skar King figure boasts articulation and includes a bone whip and alternate head.

Includes a B.E.A.S.T Glove accessory for S.H.MonsterArts Kong (sold separately).

Available for pre-order at $104.99 with a projected release in February 2025.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire just hit digital not long ago, allowing plenty more viewers to witness the latest MonsterVerse story. The latest entry takes fans back to Hollow Earth as a new enemy has been uncovered with the Skar King. This deadly titan has ruled with an iron fist over his kingdom, hidden away at Hollow Earth, constantly trying to get up until the surface. Kong is ready to humble this fiery ape, and Tamshii Nations can have fans do just that as they debut their latest S.H.MonsterArts figure.

Coming in at 5.9" tall, the Skar King is highly detailed and articulated and comes with his very own bone whip and swappable secondary head. That is not all those, as Tamashii Nations has also included a bonus accessory for the Godzilla x Kong MonsterArts Kong figure. Enhance your Kong with the B.E.A.S.T Glove, which will help capture his appearance for the end of the film. The MonsterArts Skar King is priced at roughly $104.99, with pre-orders arriving online with BBTS and EE with a February 2025 release.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire S.H.MonsterArts Skar King

"From Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Skar King joins S.H.MonsterArts! A complete sculpture was made using the materials from the film, and the wide range of articulation allows this figure to be posed in a manner that fits the SKAR KING! The optional whip uses wire to allow a free range of movement that can mimic the film!"

"Skar King also includes an optional right hand B.E.A.S.T Glove for Kong that can attach to S.H.MonsterArts Kong from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire! The right hand B.E.A.S.T Glove for Kong has two optional hands that will enable you to re-enact the memorable scenes with the S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla (Evolved Ver.) action figure!

Skar King figure

Optional head part

3 Pairs of optional hand parts

Bone whip

B.E.A.S.T Glove for S.H.MonsterArts Kong (sold separately)

2 Optional B.E.A.S.T Glove hands

