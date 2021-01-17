The Boys Season 3: Eric Kripke Knows How to Get You to "Herogasm"

If you're a fan of Amazon Prime's The Boys, then this year just keeps getting better and better. Following up on the news that the Craig Rosenberg-directed "Payback" would be kicking off the third season, Claudia Doumit and Colby Minifie were on board as series regulars, and Jack Quaid confirming that the crew is starting to jump into mandatory quarantine, showrunner Eric Kripke offered a reveal on Sunday that answers a number of questions about if he would ever "dare" adapt this miniseries. Well, it looks like he's daring, tweeting a script cover for the sixth episode with the title "Herogasm" being written by Jessica Chou (Wu Assassins).

Set between Issues #30 and #31 of the comic book series and the first stand-alone miniseries, Herogasm finds Butcher and the crew crash Vought's ultra-secret annual supes debauchery-fest otherwise known as "Herogasm." Over the course of the six-issue series, our heroes wade through a sea of sex, drugs, and other vices to learn more about Vought's overall plan- while Homelander's mental descent continues.

Meanwhile, Kripke and Rosenberg are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.