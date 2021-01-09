Earlier this week, we had some good news to report on Amazon Prime's The Boys. Before the end of the year, showrunner and EP Eric Kripke announced that the team was looking to get cameras rolling on the third season in February 2021 (kicking off with the Craig Rosenberg-directed "Payback," and Claudia Doumit and Colby Minifie on board as series regulars)- and Jack Quaid confirmed that with a social media post showing him COVID-safe on his way to mandatory quarantining in Canada (and we have an update on that in a minute). Now we're also getting some Season 3 status updates on three more names you may recognize: Karl Urban (Butcher), Antony Starr (Homelander), and Erin Moriarty (Annie/Starlight).

In the first post, Urban lets us know that he's grabbing as many remaining summer minutes as he can before heading out for production. Following that, a post from Starr that we missed from earlier in the week where he also offered the heads-up that he was in the middle of his mandatory quarantine, too. And though he didn't specifically mention what he was quarantined for, we're thinking that Moriarty in the background was pretty much the giveaway.

Meanwhile, let's check in on how Quaid's quarantine going heading into its fourth night and it looks like… it's going well?

Meanwhile, Kripke and Rosenberg are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.