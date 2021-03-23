The Boys Season 3: Laz Alonso Checks In, Feels Like They Never Left

Last week was a pretty big week when it comes to the upcoming spinoff series (not yet given a green light but we're going like it's going to happen) from Amazon Prime's The Boys. Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones), and Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) are all set to join the project from the original series' showrunner and EP Eric Kripke and the spinoff's showrunner and EP Craig Rosenberg's (writer of S03E01 "Payback") as young supes at a Vought-sponsored college for those with powers. But now our attention returns to the main series and production on its third season- and who better to hear from than Laz Alonso aka Mother's Milk?

Here's a look at Alonso's Instagram post from earlier today (while we try to enlarge and clear up the background to see if there's anything we can snoop from it)- and we have to agree: it really does feel like the cast is in production 365 days of the year when you factor in social media and promoting the show. For viewers, it's a big help in making the time in-between go faster.

Though it was still early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer about the previously-mentioned spinoff series during an interview in October 2020 (well before casting news began to break). First, Kripke wanted fans to know that the series wasn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer and executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce.