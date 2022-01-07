The Boys Season 3 Premieres This June; Hughie Shows VNN Who's Boss

We got an "early warning" about it earlier in the week, and now that day has arrived. Of course, with it being the seventh of the month we were already expecting another episode of Vought News Network's (VNN) "7 on Seven" with anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison). It's the price we learned we had to pay to learn some real-world intel on the third season of Amazon and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. But even we have to admit that we're looking forward to cutting through Vought's propaganda machine for this one. That's right, Coleman has an exclusive ("and explosive") one-on-one interview with the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs' (FBSA) Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid) to debate the agency's practices and if it was created to help or hinder supes. But before we get to that? How about some real breaking news? Like a teaser showing us just how much Homelander is close to losing his mind? One that confirms that the series is returning June 3rd with its first three episodes? Well, we have that waiting for you below…

Here's a look at the first official teaser for the return of The Boys, followed by a look at VNN's interview with Hughie. And to shape up your calendars here's a look at how the episode lay out: June 3 – Episodes 301-303; June 10 – Episode 304; June 17 – Episode 305; June 24 – "Herogasm"; July 1 – Episode 307; and July 8 – Season 3 finale.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boys – Season 3 First Look | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHx-6MTGpwg)

Some quick notes to keep in mind. First, it looks like Godolkin University will be the location for the series spinoff focusing on young supes looking to make the grade and get the call-up. Keep a close eye on Tiny Termite as well an eye out for Blue Hawk's upcoming reality show. We also get a look at a Buster Beaver's Pizza Restaurant commercial, a segment on Crimson Countess' Chimp Country chimp refugee/education center/retreat and how to fund it, how "American Hero" will help pick the newest member of The Seven, and how we should have more compassion for Homelander. Oh, and while this may be the last segment? The Cameron Coleman Hour is on the way. Oh, and that interview with Hughie? Let's just say Mr. Campbell knows how to hold his own:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (January 2022) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPy-1PJKWJk)

What's most interesting is that the interview comes on the heels of a successful joint effort between Vought and the FBSA in apprehending Vought research assistant Matthew Colbert aka Gecko (David Thompson) for some illegal holiday-themed "activities" (we think you know where we're going with this). It was interesting to note that he attempted to throw Starlight (Erin Moriarty) under the bus as he was being arrested.