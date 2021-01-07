The Boys Season 3: So Guess What Jack Quaid Is Heading Off to Film?

Heading into the new year, viewers of Amazon Prime's The Boys already knew that 2021 was going to be a big one for the hit streaming series (including making Bleeding Cool TV's Top 10 of 2020 because we like to humble-brag). With Claudia Doumit's Congresswoman Victoria Neuman and Colby Minifie's Ashley Barrett promoted to series regulars and EP Craig Rosenberg directing the third season-opener "Payback," showrunner/EP Eric Kripke said that the series was looking to get back in front of the camera in early 2021 (possible February). Well, thanks to series star Jack Quaid? It looks like Kripke and the crew are looking to keep their words.

In the Instagram post below, Quaid rocks a sweet Gene Wilder – Young Frankenstein shirt while offering fans a teaser to figure out where he's flying to (COVID-safe, of course): "it rhymes with Buh Toys Teason Shree."

Kripke and Rosenberg are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.