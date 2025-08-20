Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys Season 4: Homelander Confides in a Very Nervous Black Noir II

In this deleted scene from Prime Video's The Boys Season 4, things get creepy as Homelander confides in a very nervous Black Noir II.

Article Summary Watch a creepy deleted scene from The Boys Season 4 with Homelander and a nervous Black Noir II

Antony Starr opens up about saying goodbye to his iconic role as Homelander after Season 4

Showrunner Eric Kripke shares his anxiety about crafting the perfect series finale for The Boys

The Boys Season 4 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD

While we wait for a Season 5 teaser drop, Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke were kind enough to share a very intense deleted scene from The Boys Season 4. In the clip below, Antony Starr's Homelander needs someone to whine to about how everyone around him has betrayed him and how he's the victim. That someone would be Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell), who understands the assignment: sit there, shut up, and let Homelander rant. Except that gets to be a bit difficult when Homelander starts to get a little "handsy" as he reminds Noir of what happened to his predecessor…

Here's a look at the deleted scene that was released earlier today, with that and additional extras on the Blu-ray and DVD editions of Prime Video's The Boys Season 4:

No, it ain't an S5 trailer, but still something you've never seen before. A lil chit chat between Homie and Noir that didn't make the final S4 cut. More deleted scenes and other goodies on the Blu-Ray and DVD out now: https://t.co/CgaQAKKLzq pic.twitter.com/inJkO61F78 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) August 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Boys: Antony Starr Says Goodbye to Team, "Monster" Homelander

"Difficult (for me) to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It's truly been the highlight of my career," Starr penned in the caption to his post. "When we began, I had no idea what was coming. This juggernaut left the station and never stopped. Except for that COVID moment. Oh, and the strikes. That was a thing too. But apart from those two times, it never stopped, boldly making its mark on the television landscape. There's nothing else like it. It lives in its own lane." From there, Starr proceeded to offer a rundown of those who "contributed in some way, big or small, to this beautiful, complex, warped, delicious show," including his co-stars, the production team, the studio and streamer for backing the show, and others.

As for his time as Homelander, Starr shared, "This complicated character allowed the space and range to discover and push boundaries in a way I never expected, and I will always be grateful for this experience." Turning his attention to his "co-parent with this twisted gem of a character," Kripke said of Kripke, "We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you. Til we roll out the last season. When I'll see you. But this creative chapter is closed , and I'll miss it, brother."

Before wrapping up, Starr addressed the fans who understood and supported the series over the years, offering a "massive thank you" and adding, "You are the life blood. Without you, we don't get to do this. And our fans are second to none. Mad love to you….and deepest respect for your taste."

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!