The Boys Season 4 Includes "Most Bizarre Thing I've Ever Done": Starr The Boys star Antony Starr (Homelander) may have offered the best pull quote yet for The Boys Season 4 while describing a "bizarre" scene.

Normally, when someone associated with a series is out promoting a new season, we tend to roll our eyes a bit when they get to the part about how the new season is "like nothing viewers have ever seen before." We're not trying to be all brooding and cynical. It's just that… well… we hear that a lot. And more often than not, the season turns out to be a strong one but not the game-changer that the pre-season hype teased it would be. And then there's Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. When someone from that show says that something mind-blowing is coming up? We sit up, pay attention, and start taking notes. Because that's a show that not only continues to live up to its own hype but also finds a way to blow past it ("Herogasm" had no right being as emotionally charged as it was). So when Antony Starr (Homelander) has something to share with Variety at the L.A. premiere of his film Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, it's news. "There has to be a ceiling, but we can't seem to find it," Starr shared when asked about the streaming series' ability to continually raise the bar when it comes to jaw-dropping moments. In fact, Starr shared his reaction to one scene that should be included in all of the show's press materials. "I was looking at the person I was opposite, and I said, 'What are we doing? I can't believe this! I could have done anything else with my life, but here I am doing this?' It was truly the most bizarre thing I've ever done," he revealed.

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."