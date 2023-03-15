The Boys Season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Offers Proper Salute "At Work" Jeffrey Dean Morgan checked in from being "at work" on Amazon & Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 4, offering us all a proper "salute."

Because it's Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys that we're talking about here, we're not surprised that our coverage of the upcoming fourth season would shift its focus from potted meat to a major filming update. Because that's just how the show rolls. And the update comes from none other than the show's most recent addition, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead: Dead City), who took to Twitter to post a mirror selfie of him giving us the proper middle finger, the caption "At work" and The Boys main Twitter account tagged.

Series star Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) had a few things to tease about what Morgan's character is bringing to the game during an interview with The Movie Dweeb. "I would say his sun sign is badass, and his moon sign is, 'You don't even want to f**king know,'" Mitchell shared when asked what he could offer regarding Morgan's role. "I don't know how much can be revealed about that character, but I think the coolest thing about this show is we're always going in different directions and showing you different storylines and different characters in ways you wouldn't expect. So I think that Jefferey Dean Morgan is going to play a role that stays with fans for a long time." Here's a look at Morgan's tweet from earlier this evening, giving us the proper salute fitting of someone who's a member of the streaming series' ranks:

Here's a look back at what Kripke had to share last week, followed by a look back at his previous thoughts on what's to come:

And here's a look back at Kripke's tweet from last month confirming that filming was underway on the fourth season finale:

Cause you're asking! We've been shooting since late August. I'm here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more! Most importantly, S4 premieres… at some point in the future in our discernible reality. @PrimeVideo @SPTV https://t.co/UgNBPZKlCT — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) February 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Taking to social media to post a look at the cover page of the script earlier that month, Kripke gave us the heads-up about the eighth episode: Episode 408 "Assassination Run." In addition, the episode has some powerhouse creative talent behind it with "Herogasm" scribe Jessica Chou (Wu Assassins) & "Department of Dirty Tricks" scribe David Reed (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) penning the finale, with Kripke directing.

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."