The Boys Ending with Season 5; "Always My Plan": Eric Kripke

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke took to social media to confirm that the Prime Video series will end its run with its fifth season.

While we still have two seasons to go (with Season 4 premiering this week) and spinoffs like Gen V and "The Boys: Mexico" to keep the universe flowing, Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke took to social media earlier today to confirm that the war between Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) will be coming to an end with the recently-announced fifth season of Prime Video's The Boys. "#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!" Kripke wrote in a post earlier today – along with a redacted script page, noting that the fifth season would be its last.

Here's a look at Kripke's confirmation from earlier today:

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Speaking with Empire regarding the upcoming season of The Boys, Kripke did share that he knows what will happen in that final episode – whenever it may occur. In addition, Kripke addresses the importance of growing the franchise while making sure that they "don't fucking sell out" creatively and offers some timeline clarity on where things pick up when the fourth season begins – and it sounds like good news for Secretary of Defense Bob Singer (Jim Beaver)/Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) ticket… especially Neuman.

When The End Comes, Kripke Is Ready…: "You can't build a show that's about these two forces of Homelander [Antony Starr] and Butcher [Karl Urban] slowly closing in on each other without bringing that to a head. Whenever that last episode occurs, I know what happens."

On Keeping Creative Focus As "The Boys" Franchise Grows: "I'm very aware of the ironic position this puts us in. I think about it every day, how important it is: even if we're telling more stories in this world, that we don't fucking sell out" (Kripke addressing how a show that satirized "franchise culture" has become a franchise itself).

VP-Elect Victoria Neuman? The Thought Is Mind-Blowing: "I don't think it's a spoiler to say that it opens on election night. Victoria Neuman, a secret homicidal supe, is now the Vice President-elect. In a couple months, she's going to be confirmed and inaugurated — and then she's a heartbeat away from the Presidency, in quite the Faustian bargain with Homelander. So that's a really good ticking clock — and [it gives us the opportunity] to talk stolen elections and using social media to spew disinformation, and trials, and social unrest, and how people in power actually instigate social unrest because it's a political benefit to them."

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

During an interview with EW, Kripke shared that Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker represent the show's twisted take on two more superhero archetypes – "The World's Smartest Person" and "All-American! USA!" When it comes to Sage, Kripke notes that being "a tactical genius" will see her having Homelander's ear – making The Seven leader "much more dangerous." As for Firecracker, Kripke notes that the gun-loving supe sits somewhere to the far right of even VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and that she definitely has very similar traits to Donald Trump's potential VP pick, Kristi Noem. Here's a look at what else Kripke had to share about Sister Sage and Firecracker:

Kripke on Sister Sage: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

Kripke on Firecracker: "It turns out there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Antony Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher (Karl Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

