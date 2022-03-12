The Boys Stylin' & Profilin' Ahead of SXSW Panel, S03 Trailer Reveal

As we continue counting down until the release of the Season 3 trailer for Amazon's Prime Video and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys, we thought you might want to get an early look at the gang ahead of their SXSW panel. Starting at 12:30 pm ET, Kripke will be joined by Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Karl Urban, Jensen Ackles, and Jessie T. Usher for the live panel "'The Boys' are Back! Inside Prime Video's Hit Series"- and that's where we're expecting the trailer to debut (along with some other possible news). But for now, here are two screencaps from Deadline Hollywood's Instagram Stories video from earlier today:

Now here's a breakdown of not only the teaser that was released previously but also the final episode of VNN's "7 on Seven" with anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and trust us when we say that there was a ton to unpack this time around:

Understandably & frighteningly concerned, Colby Minifie's Ashley Barrett looks on as Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Homelander (Antony Starr) take part in a photo op. For Starlight, it's about seeing her status on The Seven and within Vought rise in light of the Stormfront (Aya Cash) debacle. But for Homelander, it's part of a public relations campaign devised by Vought to help The Seven leader repair his image. But after losing the woman that he loves and watching his arch-nemesis walk away with his son, just how much more will Homelander take on his apology tour before he snaps? It's that concern we see in Barrett's face, and for very good reason considering the look on Homelander's face before the teaser cuts to the Season 3 premiere date-reveal card.

Segment #1: Vought's Annual Hero Draft is underway (which means we have a direct tie-in with the upcoming spinoff series), with the best and brightest from Godolkin University learning who did and didn't get contracts to be Vought-sanctioned supes and where their bases of operation will be (with Miami, Cleveland, and Los Angeles some of the locations in play). Goldolkin U junior Golden Boy is looking to be the top prospect for next year's draft.

Segment #2: Vought's miniaturizing supe Termite has a new rom-com on Vought+, with Pocket Romance. And while we don't learn much from Coleman other than the film's backstory, we can't help feeling that both Termite and Vought+ are two things we should red flag for later.

Segment #3: Vought's Trenton, NJ-based supe Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) is getting his own reality show, Red, White & Blue Justice. Barrett is quoted in the segment as saying that Vought hopes the series does for supes in viewers' minds what other shows (like FOX's COPS) did for law enforcement.

Segment #4: Now we get to Coleman's exclusive one-on-one interview with the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs' (FBSA) Hugh Campbell to debate the agency's practices and if it was created to help or hinder supes. At first, we were concerned that this wouldn't go well but one thing that the segment showed was just how much Hughie has matured between seasons. In fact, this was more "Mr. Campbell" than Hughie, punching back, not backing down, and forcing Coleman to cut the interview short after Hughie pushed back on claims that Ezekiel (Shaun Benson) was a "victim" of the FBSA.

Commercial: A commercial for Buster Beaver's Pizza Restaurant (think a slightly more twisted Chuck E. Cheese), but don't bother trying the website because (at least for now) it just leads you to the show's page on Amazon's website.

Segment #5: Laurie Holden's former Payback member announces she's opening Crimson Countess' Chimp Country, a chimpanzee refuge, education center & retreat. Looking to break ground outside of New York City this year, Crimson Countess is looking to raise money by offering various fan options- including a chance to watch her record her upcoming single, "Chimps Don't Cry."

BREAKING NEWS: Two new members of The Seven will be chosen during the Vought reality show American Hero, where 10 super-powered individuals will compete to see who's left standing for the two coveted spots. The complete list includes Luckless, Livewire, Jet Streak, Europa, Moon Shadow, Lonestar, Critter, Silver Kincade, Pitstop, and the ex-boy band member Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva). Starlight will be hosting, and the contestants are currently living in the house as filming is already underway.

Segment #7: Coleman uses the occasion of Homelander's keynote address to the Vought International shareholders as a springboard for a tirade accusing the "liberal media" and the public of not showing enough compassion and gratitude towards the leader of The Seven. Taking into consideration what we saw in the earlier teaser, could this be Vought's attempts to keep Homelander from losing his collective s**t and going off the grid? Even while his "apology tour" rolls on, is the public being subtly warned to not push the mega-supe too far?

Final Comment: So it would appear that this is the last "7 on Seven" segment, but Coleman will be returning with The Cameron Coleman Show… coming soon! So you've been warned…