Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: College Football 25, EA Sports, football

EA Sports Reveals The Cover Athletes For College Football 25

EA Sports revealed the three athletes that will take the cover of College Football 25, set to be released for multiple platforms this July.

Article Summary EA Sports unveils Donovan Edwards, Quinn Ewers, and Travis Hunter as cover stars for College Football 25.

The game features 134 FBS schools with authentic uniforms, stadiums, and game day sounds.

Scheduled release date for College Football 25 is July 19, 2024, on multiple gaming platforms.

Cover athletes express their excitement and honor at representing their colleges in the game.

EA Sports is finally gearing up to release College Football 25 this year, and to kick it off, they revealed the three athletes on the cover art this year. The three players, as you can see below, are Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter. Not a ton of details have been released just yet, but we do know that you'll be able to play as 134 FBS schools, complete with their uniforms, stadiums, and sounds you would experience at those locations, as well as many of the players you'll see on the rosters for the 2024 season. We have multiple quotes from this week's announcement as the game will be out on July 19, 2024.

"Donovan, Quinn and Travis are extraordinary talents who impressed and entertained millions of college football fans on the field last season and are poised to do so again this year," said Daryl Holt, SVP and Group GM, EA Sports. "We're proud to be able to incorporate thousands of current athletes in College Football 25, and featuring this trio of playmakers and their iconic college programs on the cover is a perfect fit as we usher in a new era for EA Sports and college football. I can't wait for the world to learn more about the game tomorrow."

"EA Sports games are legendary, and to see myself on the cover of College Football 25 is truly surreal," said Edwards. "It's a huge honor to join past Michigan greats as a cover athlete on an EA Sports college football game and keep the tradition going."

"To represent the burnt orange on the real and virtual gridirons is such an honor. EA Sports games were the first place I lived out my childhood dream of playing for the Longhorns, so it's a full-circle moment to now be on the cover of College Football 25," said Ewers.

"I couldn't be more pumped to be part of College Football 25 and represent my Buffaloes on the cover of a game with so much excitement behind it," said Hunter. "I can't wait to play and see myself, my teammates, and my school in the game."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!