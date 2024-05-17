Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Casey Gilly, graphic novel, horror, Morgan Beem, Quiet Appetites, ya

Quiet Appetites, A YA Graphic Novel by Casey Gilly & Morgan Beem

Quiet Appetitea is an upcoming YA graphic novel by Casey Gilly and Morgan Beem, about a family who moves to the rural English countryside.

Quiet Appetites is an upcoming YA graphic novel by Casey Gilly and Morgan Beem, about a family who moves to the rural English countryside and is haunted by something ancient. As someone living in the English countryside right now, and feeling rather ancient myself, it may have much to appeal. Samia Fakih at First Second has acquired world rights to Quiet Appetites for publication is in 2026, and was done so without agents. I hope there will still be an English countryside to enjoy reading it in when 2026 rolls around.

Casey Gilly has written comic books such as Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer, My Little Pony: Generations, Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft, Star Wars Adventures, Newburn, the upcoming Godzilla 70th Anniversary, as well as many tarot decks with Insight Editions. She also wrote the Eisner Award-winning short story Funeral in Foam with Raina Telgemeier in You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife.

Morgan Beem is best known for drawing Swamp Thing: Twin Branches from DC Comics but also The Family Trade, Crashing, I Hate Fairyland, Wolfsbane and Buffy. Her new graphic novel with Sara Phoebe Miller, You Belong Here, is also published by First Second next year in March. Her image here is illustrative, not from Quiet Appetites.

First Second Books is a graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

The expansion of children's and YA graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

