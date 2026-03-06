Posted in: ABC, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: the brady bunch

The Brady Bunch: Los Angeles Sets Iconic Home as Historic Landmark

The iconic home used in the ABC sitcom The Brady Bunch is now a Los Angeles landmark thanks to the LA City Council and the LA Conservancy.

While the influence of The Brady Bunch is forever enshrined in pop culture history, helping to set the standard of all family sitcoms for generations, what's even more amazing is how the physical house remained intact since its cancellation in 1974. Now that it's survived for over five decades, the Los Angeles City Council has unanimously voted on March 4 to make the home a landmark, according to the Associated Press. The house was built in 1969 by Harry M. Londelius, Jr., and its exterior prominently featured throughout the series. The ABC and Paramount series, which premiered in 1969, was created by Sherwood Schwartz is probably the most famous example of the importance of theme songs in hooking the audience to its premise, a single mother (Florence Henderson) with three girls (Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, and Susan Olsen) who meets a single father (Robert Reed) with three boys (Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, and Mike Lookinland) to create a unique nuclear family, and joined by their maid (Ann B. Davis).

The Brady Bunch Home Preserved as an LA Landmark

"I'm delighted to hear the Brady House has been designated a historic and cultural landmark by the City of Los Angeles," Knight, who played Peter Brady, told The California Post (via New York Post). "Though a television creation, The Brady Bunch has manifested the American family to multiple generations and to the world." The nonprofit LA Conservancy advocated for the house's landmark status, "If you watched The Brady Bunch, you knew this house," the organization's CEO, Adrian Scott, told the AP. "People make a pilgrimage to see it. To have it designated like this makes it all the sweeter."

The success of The Brady Bunch can't be understated, with not only its ongoing success in syndication and streaming, but also the various TV spinoffs (live-action and animated), specials, and remakes. The shows the core cast was featured in the original series, The Brady Kids, The Brady Brides, A Very Brady Christmas, and The Bradys; the final series was without McCormack, with her role, Marcia Brady-Logan, recast to Leah Ayres. Paramount produced theatrical remakes in The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) and A Very Brady Sequel (1996), with the core roles recast with Gary Cole and Shelley Long as parents Mike and Carol Brady, and with surviving cast members making cameos. Even with the passings of Reed, Henderson, and Davis, some of the original Brady kids still reunite occasionally on HGTV, Food Network, and Paramount+. In 2022, Knight and Williams joined the trend of series rewatch-themed pop culture podcasts with their podcast The Real Brady Bros: Podcast, featuring Plumb, Olsen, and Lookinland as featured guests. You can watch the original Brady Bunch on Paramount+

