Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

The Chadster EXPOSES Tony Khan's Devious AEW Title Tuesday Scheme

Tony Khan moves AEW Dynamite to Tuesday, clearly to sabotage NXT! 😤 The Chadster reveals Khan's evil plan and why you SHOULDN'T watch Title Tuesday! 🚫📺

Article Summary Tony Khan moves AEW Dynamite to Tuesday, aiming to sabotage WWE NXT's ratings success.

Khan's Title Tuesday card stacked with top matches, allegedly to crush NXT's viewership.

The Chadster fights back, urging fans to choose NXT over AEW's Title Tuesday special.

The Chadster's nightmares of Khan riding White Claw highlight his ongoing torment.

The Chadster can't believe what Tony Khan is up to this time! 😡😤 Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan is moving AEW Dynamite to a special day and time tonight, calling it AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday. 🙄 And you know what? The Chadster isn't buying his excuse about the MLB Playoffs for one second! 🚫⚾

It's so obvious to The Chadster that Tony Khan is just jealous of the amazing ratings that NXT got during its premiere on The CW last week. 📺🏆 Now he's trying to sabotage those ratings, even though he knows he'll never be able to beat a WWE product. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤💔

Tony Khan is pulling out all the stops for tonight's show, and it's making The Chadster sick to his stomach. 🤢 Mercedes Moné defending the TBS Championship against Emi Sakura in the same match where Sakura is defending her NJPW Strong Women's Championship against Moné?! Two titles in one match?! Come on, Tony!🏆

Them there's Bryan Danielson teaming up with Wheeler Yuta to take on Claudio Castagnoli and PAC? 🤼‍♂️ Willow Nightingale vs. Britt Baker, with an AEW Women's World Championship shot at WrestleDream?! 👑 Darby Allin vs. Brody King?!?! 💀 Hologram vs. Komander?!?!?!?! 🌈 And to top it all off, Jay White will be there, and HOOK is looking for answers about the attack on his father. 🕵️‍♂️ Tony Khan is throwing everything at the wall! 🧱💥

The Chadster demands that Tony Khan give up this charade and admit he's just trying to sabotage WWE NXT. 🗣️ It's so obvious to anyone with a brain, which apparently doesn't include Tony Khan because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🧠❌

The Chadster has been going around the neighborhood all day, knocking on doors and telling people to tune into WWE NXT, not AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday tonight. 🏘️🚪 But most of them have acted confused and slammed the door on The Chadster, which is clear proof that Tony Khan is manipulating The Chadster's neighbors. So unfair! 😭

Speaking of unfair, The Chadster had another one of those terrible nightmares about Tony Khan last night. 😱💤 The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a deserted city, and suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, riding a giant White Claw can like it was a horse, which is a recurring theme in The Chadster's nightmares! 🏎️🥫 He was chasing The Chadster, yelling, "I'm going to crush your ratings like I crush your dreams, Chadster!" The Chadster tried to escape, but every turn led to a dead end plastered with AEW posters. 🛑🖼️

Just as Tony Khan was about to catch up, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, only to find that Keighleyanne had already left the bed and was downstairs, probably texting that guy Gary. 📱😒 The Chadster is getting really tired of Tony Khan invading his dreams and ruining his marriage. When will Tony Khan stop being so obsessed with The Chadster?! 🛑🔪

Anyway, The Chadster wants to make it crystal clear to all the readers out there: whatever you do, do NOT tune into AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday tonight at 9/8C on TBS. 🚫📺 The Chadster knows Tony Khan is probably reading this right now (because he's obsessed with The Chadster, obviously), so let The Chadster tell you something, Tony: moving your show to Tuesday won't change the fact that you literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by creating AEW in the first place. 🔪🔙

The Chadster is going to spend the evening in his Mazda Miata, listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" on repeat and drinking White Claw, because that's what unbiased journalists do. 🚗🎵🍹 Maybe The Chadster will invite Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger over for an emergency meeting of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club. The Chadster wonders if they also have to deal with Tony Khan's relentless torment for their commitment to objective reporting. 🤔📝

In conclusion, Tony Khan needs to stop trying to cheese The Chadster off and focus on his own product instead of obsessing over WWE and The Chadster. But we all know that's never going to happen, because Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️💔 Auughh man! So unfair!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!