The Chair Company Trailer: This Is Definitely a Tim Robinson Series

Set to premiere on October 12th, HBO released the official trailer for The Chair - and it's pretty clear that this is a Tim Robinson series.

Tim Robinson stars as William Trosper, an awkward everyman uncovering a mysterious conspiracy at work.

The series leans into Robinson's hallmark style—relentless embarrassment and hilarious social missteps.

Produced by some modern comedy heavyweights, The Chair Company premieres October 12th on HBO and HBO Max.

HBO released the trailer for the upcoming Tim Robinson comedy series The Chair Company, and yup, it confirms that this is a Tim Robinson show. You can tell because it stars Tim Robinson, puts Tim Robinson front and centre playing a very Tim Robinson character, a cringe dweeb who thinks he's right and the only right man in the world, the rest of the world be damned.

So what is The Chair Company about again? Think about it. It's a Tim Robinson kind of man. After an embarrassing (noooooo, really?) incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy. So Tim Robinson plays William Ronald Trosper, and the series regulars include Lake Bell as his wife Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis as their daughter Natalie Trosper, Will Price as their son Seth Trosper, and Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini, with Lou Diamond Phillips recurring as Jeff Levjman. Tim Robinson believes he's the only man on the planet who can uncover a vast conspiracy behind that most ordinary and boring front: a chair company! And he will risk everything to expose it – his job, his marriage, his family, his reputation and standing in the community, but first, his dignity. In fact, he will obliviously sacrifice his dignity again and again, because he is a Tim Robinson man. That's what we expect.

There are a lot of folks who really love Tim Robinson's brand of comedy, where cringe and embarrassment are pushed way beyond the limits of human tolerance, as a man keeps cluelessly humiliating himself again and again, which is funny. The biggest mystery is why any woman would marry a Tim Robinson man? That is perhaps one of the greatest mysteries of the universe.

The Chair Company is executive produced by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, Adam McKay, and Todd Schulman for HyperObject Industries, Andrew DeYoung, and Igor Srubshchik. Andrew DeYoung and Aaron Schimberg serve as directors on the series.

The Chair Company premieres on HBO and HBO MAX on Sunday, October 12th.

