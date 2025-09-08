Posted in: Apple, BBC, TV | Tagged: Gavin and Stacey, the choir

The Choir: Details on Gavin and Stacey Creators' New Series Released

Gavin and Stacey's James Corden and Ruth Jones' new Apple TV comedy series The Choir sees Corden and Jones as leads and executive producers.

Article Summary Gavin and Stacey creators James Corden and Ruth Jones reunite for new Apple TV+ comedy The Choir.

Corden and Jones will write, star as leads Ben and Lisa, and serve as executive producers on the show.

The Choir follows estranged siblings reconnecting in a quiet English town after years apart.

Filming for the eight-part series starts next year, with full casting details to be announced soon.

James Corden and Ruth Jones, who wrote the BBC's biggest sitcom hit of the century, Gavin and Stacey, will be writing their next series – only their second – for Apple TV+, entitled The Choir, according to an exclusive report from Deadline Hollywood. Instead of playing the wacky best friends as they did in Gavin and Stacey, Corden and Jones will be playing the leads and executive producing (aka showrunning) The Choir, starring as brother and sister Ben and Lisa, who haven't seen each other for several years. Ben has been living abroad, while Lisa has carried on in their small English town, where nothing ever happens. But when events take a sorry turn, Ben is forced to return to a life he never wanted, a town he never liked, and a family from which he's estranged. Just like everyone else who ever had to go home, really.

Filming on the eight-part comedy drama will begin next year. There is no announcement yet on who will produce the show, but Deadline speculated that Corden's own company, Fulwell Entertainment, which made the Gavin & Stacey finale with Steve Coogan's production company Baby Cow, will likely be involved.

Thoughts at that time had been turning to what Corden and Jones would do next following the finale of their hit Gavin & Stacey BBC series, which was 2024's most-watched TV show in the UK, as it concluded on Christmas Day to an eventual audience of more than 20 million people. The breakout sitcom became one of the UK's most-loved shows of the 21st Century and also starred Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, and Larry Lamb.

Corden and Jones wrote and made the Gavin and Stacey finale after he returned to the UK after ending his run as an American talk show host on The Late Late Show in the US. Jones, meanwhile, kept busy in acting and is set to star in the BBC and BritBox's The Other Bennet Sister and Netflix's next Harlan Coben adaptation, Run Away.

The Choir continues Apple TV's winning policy of producing British series that resulted in hits like Slow Horses and Ted Lasso (granted, this one's more of a US-UK hybrid). Casting, of course, will be announced at a later date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!