The Cleaning Lady: FOX Drama Taps "Daredevil" Star Elodie Yung As Lead

Daredevil star Elodie Yung will lead the new Fox drama The Cleaning Lady planned for the 2022 season, according to Variety. Originally ordered to pilot in 2020, production was delayed due to COVID pandemic. Yung will star as Thorny, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her ailing son. When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refused to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

The Cleaning Lady Production Details

Based on the Argentinian series La Chica Que Limpia, The Cleaning Lady also stars Adam Canto as Arman, Martha Millan as Fiona, and twins Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle sharing the role of Luca. Showrunner Melissa Carter will co-executive with writer Miranda Kwok; Shay Mitchell, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez from Amore & Vita Productions. Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment will produce. Michael Offer directed the pilot and also serves as co-executive producer.

Elodie Yung's Other Projects

The G.I. Joe star made a splash as the assassin Elektra Natchios on the Netflix series Daredevil as the rival and love interest to Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) often found herself at odds with the hero during season two. Elektra ended up as one of the main villains in the maligned limited series The Defenders. The actress was announced to be in the upcoming adaption of Lawrence Osborne's Hunters in the Dark playing Sothea and co-starring with Tzi Ma and Tim Cullingworth-Hudson with the author co-writing the screenplay with Ben Cookson and director Simon Evans. Yung can also be seen in Secret Society of Second Born Royals on Disney+, and the UK animated limited series Night Zookeeper.