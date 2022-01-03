The Cleaning Lady Preview Finds FOX Drama Breaking Bad in Timely Way

With the new year just getting underway and a slew of new shows hitting this month, we didn't want to forget to throw a little love towards FOX's The Cleaning Lady. From EP/writer Miranda Kwok (The 100), EP/showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) and EP Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), the Élodie Yung (The Hitman's Bodyguard)-starring series is giving us some serious "Breaking Bad" vibes while also putting its own unique creative slant on the narrative. Of course, we're only basing this off the trailer and behind-the-scenes looks that were released earlier so we're taking a wait-and-see approach to the series. But there's something about it that made us want to make sure we put the word out about it. Our hope? That the series leans hard towards "Walter White" and concerns itself less with being a family drama because Yung has a badass presence and the timeliness of the societal issues it appears it wants to address are ripe for storylines.

Now here's a look at the official trailer, series overview, and preview for tonight's premiere ("TNT") of FOX's The Cleaning Lady:

From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok ("The 100"), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") and executive producers Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, THONY, (Élodie Yung, "The Hitman's Bodyguard") who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son LUCA (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, MARCO (Ivan Shaw, "Insecure"), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, FIONA (Martha Millan "The OA"), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, ARMAN MORALES (Adan Canto, "Designated Survivor," "The Following"), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson, "Scream Queens") who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung (Thony), Adan Canto (Arman Morales), Martha Millan (Fiona), Oliver Hudson (Garrett), Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle (Luca), Faith Bryant (Jaz), and Sean Lew (Chris). Miranda Kwok (The 100) developed the series and is a writer and executive producer. Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) is the showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Kwok wrote the pilot, which was directed and executive-produced by Michael Offer (Homeland, Longmire).