The Comeback Season 3 Trailer: Lisa Kudrow Comedy Wraps Run in March

Premiering on March 22nd, here's the official trailer and images for HBO, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow's The Comeback Season 3.

Article Summary The Comeback Season 3 premieres March 22 on HBO and wraps up Lisa Kudrow's iconic role as Valerie Cherish.

Trailer teases what's next for Valerie after a 10-year gap, leading to the final run in 2026.

New cast members join returning favorites for the eight-episode farewell season.

Weekly episodes air Sundays, with a companion podcast deep-diving into each episode's themes and history.

It began in 2005. It continued in 2015. It ends in 2026. We're talking about a comeback that's been 20 years in the making – in this case, Michael Patrick King (And Just Like That…) and Lisa Kudrow The Comeback. Earlier today, HBO announced that the comedy series would be kicking off its third and final run on Sunday, March 22nd, at 10:30 pm ET (and available to stream on HBO Max), with the eight-episode season dropping episodes weekly until the series finale on May 10th. Joining Kudrow's Valerie Cherish this season are Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O'Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O'Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott. We've got the official trailer waiting for you above, offering some interesting updates on what's been going on in Valerie's world since we last checked in. In addition, we have the key art poster and updated image gallery waiting for you below:

"Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did," King and Kudrow shared in a statement last summer when the news was announced. Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO & Max Comedy Programming, added, "No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor. On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO, and we can't wait to see that."

HBO's The Comeback was created by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky. Following each episode, The Comback Official HBO Companion Podcast host Evan Ross Katz will sit down with Kudrow and King for a deep dive into the season's storyline, the origins of the series, the writing journey, and the relevance of Valerie Cherish today. In addition, guests from the cast and more are set to be featured.

