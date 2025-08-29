Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: the comic shop

The Comic Shop Debuts! Season 1 Ep. 1: "Free Comic Book Day" Now Live

Cheyenne Ewulu's The Comic Shop is now live and it's pretty great. Here's how to check out the series opener, S01E01: "Free Comic Book Day."

The countdown is over, and the day has arrived! That's right, the first episode of series creator Cheyenne Ewulu's The Comic Shop is now live, and you need to check it out sooner rather than later because it's pretty awesome. Spotlighting a quirky crew of friends who will do what they can to keep their Los Angeles comic store afloat by any ridiculous means necessary, the premiere episode (S01E01: "Free Comic Book Day") finds the OhEmGee crew hatching a wild plan to cover the rest of their rent during the chaos that is Free Comic Book Day. Joining Ewulu (Stephanie Okeke) are Zeno Robinson as Keith Hendricks, Shanae Cole as Dominique Smith, and Grayson Niles as Connor Ross. Remember seeing Geekdom portrayed in films and television shows and thinking, "Yeah, you can tell someone who isn't a geek wrote that"? Well, this is a series from geeks and for geeks, and it shows it a whole lot of really great ways – check it out above!

Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the news series. Following that, we have the official lyric video for The Comic Shop theme song, written by Kiera Please and Tofu Jack, and performed by Flyana Boss." Finally, we're sharing our thoughts from Fall 2024 on why the Kickstarter trailer worked for us and some first impressions:

The Comic Shop: Cheyenne Ewulu's Winning Start

Back in November 2024, I wrote about wanting to dive back into the indie pilot/series scene, and how Ewulu's The Comic Shop: A Mockumentary Sitcom! Kickstarter trailer reminded me of what I had been missing. So why did it work for me? Three reasons. Ewulu had me caring enough about who I met that I would definitely want to see more of them and learn what they're about. That's not easy to accomplish in less than two minutes, and that says a lot about the series creator, writer, and creative team assembled.

As for the setting, when was the last time a comic book shop was the setting for a comedy series? If your response is "The Big Bang Theory," then I'm going to box your ears and send you to the back of the class because that doesn't count on any number of levels. A comics shop is a comedic setting whose time has come – especially when it's done from the perspective of real geeks and not sitcom writers who think they know how geeks talk and act.

And then there's the "mockumentary" approach, which I view the same way as "found footage" with horror films. I love the technique, but it all comes down to how it's utilized. Basically, is it there as a gimmick, or does it make sense in the series' "bigger picture" approach? Ewulu's The Comic Shop not only makes it make sense (I'd watch a docuseries about a struggling comic book shop and the folks looking to keep it afloat), but the characters' interactions with the camera feel like they would be in a real documentary (like how the first few episodes of ABC's Modern Family handled it).

