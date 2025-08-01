Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: the comic chop

The Comic Shop Opens For Business on Aug 29th: Official Trailer

Arriving August 29th, check out the official trailer for Cheyenne Ewulu's The Comic Shop and why it's been on our radar since November.

Created by Cheyenne Ewulu, The Comic Shop was one of those projects that you couldn't help but root for when the Kickstarter campaign launched last fall. Spotlighting a quirky crew of friends who will do what they can to keep their Los Angeles comic store afloat by any ridiculous means necessary, the series hit our radars hard when the initial trailer was rolled out (more on that in a minute). Well, we are honored to have the opportunity to pass along the official Season 1 trailer, along with the news that the series will hit YouTube beginning August 29th. Joining Ewulu's Stephanie Okeke in the cast are Zeno Robinson as Keith Hendricks, Shanae Cole as Dominique Smith, and Grayson Niles as Connor Ross. In addition, the series sports a theme song written by Kiera Please and Tofu Jack, and performed by Flyana Boss. We've got our best look yet at the series waiting for you above, followed by a look back at why the series worked for us when we checked out the original trailer.

The Comic Shop: Cheyenne Ewulu's Winning Start

Back in November 2024, I wrote about wanting to dive back into the indie pilot/series scene, and how Ewulu's The Comic Shop: A Mockumentary Sitcom! Kickstarter trailer reminded me of what I had been missing. So why did it work for me? Three reasons. Ewulu had me caring enough about who I met that I would definitely want to see more of them and learn what they're about. That's not easy to accomplish in less than two minutes, and that says a lot about the series creator, writer, and creative team assembled.

As for the setting, when was the last time a comic book shop was the setting for a comedy series? If your response is "The Big Bang Theory," then I'm going to box your ears and send you to the back of the class because that doesn't count on any number of levels. A comics shop is a comedic setting whose time has come – especially when it's done from the perspective of real geeks and not sitcom writers who think they know how geeks talk and act.

And then there's the "mockumentary" approach, which I view the same way as "found footage" with horror films. I love the technique, but it all comes down to how it's utilized. Basically, is it there as a gimmick, or does it make sense in the series' "bigger picture" approach? Ewulu's The Comic Shop not only makes it make sense (I'd watch a docuseries about a struggling comic book shop and the folks looking to keep it afloat), but the characters' interactions with the camera feel like they would be in a real documentary (like how the first few episodes of ABC's Modern Family handled it).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!