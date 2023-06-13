Posted in: Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: john wick, peacock, preview, the continental

The Continental: Peacock Releases Preview Images for John Wick Prequel

Hitting in September, here are some new preview images for Peacock & Lionsgate's "John Wick" prequel special event series The Continental.

Just because we still have three months to go until The Continental doesn't mean that it's too early to treat you to some preview images for the Peacock & Lionsgate's "John Wick" prequel special event series. Set to hit this September, the special event series is set to explore the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, the centerpiece of the "John Wick" Universe, which serves as a refuge for assassins. Told from the perspective of the hotel manager, young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, based on Ian McShane's character in the films) is dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he'd left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world's most dangerous criminals, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City. And now, here's a better look at the players who will be playing some very deadly games:

And here's a look back at the teaser that was originally released for the limited prequel series:

Woodell is joined by Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon (based on the late Lance Reddick's character); Peter Greene, who dons the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert); Mel Gibson, as Cormac; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain as Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; and Nhung Kate as Yen. The series is developed, written, and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward & Shawn Simmons. Albert Hughes (Parts 1 & 3) and Charlotte Brandstrom direct the three chapters, with Hughes also executive producing. In addition, Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk & Erica Lee, as well as Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger, also executive produce the Lionsgate limited series.

