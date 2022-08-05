The Cuphead Show! S02 Official Trailer: Double Down on Fun & Adventure

With only two weeks to go until Cuphead and Mugman return for another round of new-episode adventures, we have an official trailer for the Netflix & King Features Syndicate's The Cuphead Show! But that's not all! Because you've been so patient since we last covered the animated duo back in June, we also have some new images to pass along- and here they are!

With new episodes set to drop on August 19th, here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's The Cuphead Show:

Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other's back. Unless there's only one cookie left, in which case it's every cup for himself. THE CUPHEAD SHOW! combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies—especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes.

Tru Valentino (Cuphead), Frank Todaro (Mugman), Luke Millington-Drake (Devil), and showrunners Cosmo Segurson and Dave Wasson give viewers a chance to sit in on a table read for the new episode "The Devil's Pitchfork":

Here's a look back at the official announcement of the new season via Twitter courtesy of Studio MDHR:

It's official!! More heartfelt hi-jinx and hilarity awaits in Season 2 of The Cuphead Show, debuting Summer 2022 exclusively on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/TlBiojlUY4 — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) March 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

For King Features, C.J. Kettler will serve as the Executive Producer, and Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as Executive Producers for Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award-winning producer Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and co-executive produced by Cosmo Segurson (Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling).