The Cuphead Show! Welcomes Wayne Brady as King Dice; New Preview

While not exactly the wait that Jupiter's Legacy fans had, it's been close to two years since Netflix and King Features Syndicate's announced their animated series adaptation of indie game sensation Cuphead. With game creators Chad Moldenhauer and Jared Moldenhauer serving as executive producers for Studio MDHR, and C.J. Kettler (Carmen Sandiego) executive producing for King Features, The Cuphead Show! has been quietly rolling along with production- with the creative team as well as voice actors Tru Valentino (Cuphead) and Frank Todaro (Mugman) offering their perspectives on the animated series' style and approach in June of last year. Well, flash ahead a year to Geeked Week and it now sounds like all of that patience has paid off. While a premiere date still isn't known, fans learned that Wayne Brady will vice King Dice- and with that news? Yup, preview footage!

Here's a sneak preview for The Cuphead Show! featuring Brady's King Dice, coming soon to Netflix

"Who will be the first contestant to roll the dice?" Here's a sneak peek clip of King Dice in The Cuphead Show! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/8DLDfxD7Gj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Cuphead Show! w/ Wayne Brady as King Dice | GEEKED Sneak Peek | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYmIRkitnnQ)

The new animated, all-ages comedy will retain the combination of 2020 style with classic, 1930's Fleischer cartoons-inspired look that made the game so unique. While the game's main storyline of Cuphead and his brother Mugman's deal with The Devil is expected to remain, the series will have the opportunity to expand the game's universe by focusing on new characters, locations, and narratives. Netflix Animation is set to produce, with Emmy Award and Annie Award winner Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) on board to executive produce; and Cosmo Segurson (Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling) set to co-executive produce.

Originally released by game developer and publisher Studio MDHR in 2017, the critically-acclaimed indie game would go on to sell over 4 million copies (and counting), taking home the "Best Independent Game" Award at the 2017 Game Awards as well as a BAFTA Games award for its music. The franchise would quickly move beyond just video games and become a major IP merchandising-wise (a visit to a Hot Topic makes the point perfectly). Known for such iconic pop culture properties as Popeye, Garfield, and Archie, The Cuphead Show! will be King Features' first long-form animated series production but not the last. In February 2019, the company announced new initiatives to build up its franchises across a number of media platforms. Netflix's The Cuphead Show! joins HBO's The Last of Us, Showtime's live-action Halo, Ubisoft's Skull & Bones, Village Roadshow's Myst, and more.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.