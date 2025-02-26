Posted in: Comedy Central, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, opinion, the daily show

The Daily Show Calls Elon Musk's Bluff, All-In on Unedited Interview

Elon Musk said he would be interviewed by Jon Stewart on The Daily Show if the interview aired unedited. The Daily Show would be "delighted."

"Capitalism is, by definition, exploitative. It's how it operates. That's fine. But then, government's role should be to ease the negative effects on Americans of that exploitation, not subsidize that treachery with our money. We're getting f***ed at a Diddy party, and they're making us buy the baby oil." Comedy Central's The Daily Show host Jon Stewart didn't hold back when he took on Elon Musk and Musk's team of "DOGE-bags," calling out both Musk and Donald Trump for using their power to enrich the wealthy and powerful at the expense of everyday citizens. Not that the federal government doesn't need a top-to-bottom audit, but Stewart makes the point that DOGE should be focusing on the dealings that the U.S. Government has with corporations and banks – the fact that it doesn't further proves that Musk and Trump are using DOGE as a ruse to make a whole lot of very rich people even more rich – at the expense of the very people who got suckered into voting for Trump. By the way, how are those egg prices? But things got interesting after the segment aired…

It seems someone thought it was a good idea for Musk to go on The Daily Show to – we're guessing – set the record straight in terms of the damage that DOGE has been doing. Personally, we think that's a great idea – based on how skilled Stewart is as an interviewer/interrogator and just how piss-poor Musk is at communicating when it's to someone who isn't there to kiss his butt. Well, it seems like Musk believes it to be a great idea, too – but he apparently has one condition:

Well, guess what? Comedy Central's award-winning nightly late-night news/satire program has called Musk's bluff, letting him know that "we'd be delighted" to air the interview unedited. Of course, we're assuming that means that all topics are on the table – all topics. Will Musk take the bait or walk away with his tail tucked firmly like he did with Mark Zuckerberg? Stay tuned!

UPDATE: Well, look at that! Now, Musk seems to be adding the condition that it would have to happen live on Twitter – knowing full well that Stewart probably has clauses in his contract that would keep him from doing it. Besides, Twitter has become the kind of social media cesspool that can only be described as third-rate NYC public access from the '90s.

