The Daily Show Dedicates Trump Speech Drinking Game to Pete Hegseth

Comedy Central's The Daily Show offered an "interactive" way to get through Trump's speech to Congress - and they named it after Pete Hegseth.

When they're not busy calling out Elon Musk to step up for the unedited interview he claims he wanted (more on that below), Comedy Central's The Daily Show is doing its part to make getting through POTUS Donald Trump's rant to Congress tonight a little easier. And what better way to do that than with a drinking game – but not just any drinking game. This one is dedicated to none other than U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth – unfortunately, it's a sobering, ironic reminder of what's still ahead for the next four years:

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Accepts Elon Musk's Interview Condition

If you had a chance to check it out last week (and we have the segment available for you to check out above), then you know that Comedy Central's The Daily Show host Jon Stewart didn't hold back when he called out Elon Musk, Musk's team of "DOGE-bags," and Donald Trump for using their power to enrich the wealthy and powerful at the expense of everyday citizens. It isn't that the federal government doesn't need a top-to-bottom audit, but Stewart made the point that DOGE should be focusing on the dealings that the U.S. Government has with corporations and banks – the fact that it doesn't further proves Musk and Trump are using DOGE as a ruse to make a whole lot of very rich people even more rich – at the expense of the very people who got suckered into voting for Trump.

Well, it didn't take long for someone to put it out there that Musk should go on The Daily Show to offer his side when it comes to the damage that DOGE has been doing. Musk replied that he would be happy to – just as long as the entire interview aired unedited. It didn't take long for Comedy Central's award-winning late-night news/satire program to call Musk's bluff, letting him know that "we'd be delighted" to air the interview unedited.

That brings us to Monday night – and with it being Monday, that meant Stewart was back behind the anchor's desk… and with a message for Musk. After recapping last week, Stewart discussed Musk's offer before reminding him of how the interviews run on the show before making it clear that, "We'd be delighted.' In fact, Stewart offered Musk anywhere from 15 minutes to 2 hours (joking that Comedy Central doesn't produce any other programming anyway). From there, Stewart called out Musk for accusing Stewart of being a propagandist and not being bipartisan, reminding the Twitter owner that he created his own black MAGA hat and spent hundreds of millions of dollars to get Trump elected, so Musk wasn't in any position to lecture anyone – let alone Stewart – on truth or bipartisanship.

