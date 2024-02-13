Posted in: Comedy Central, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: comedy central, donald trump, Joe Biden, jon stewart, the daily show

The Daily Show Host Jon Stewart on Biden/Trump: "WTF Are We Doing?"

Returning The Daily Show host Jon Stewart wasted no time taking on Biden/Trump 2024. Plus, "The Best F***ing News Team" goes into action!

Welcome back, Jon Stewart! On Monday night, the long-running host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show made the first of his weekly turns in the anchor chair – and if you had any concerns that the team wasn't ready for "Election Hell 2024," those were put to rest by the time the end credits rolled. Right out of the gate, Stewart tackled the scariest fact facing voters – that the combined age of Donald Trump and President Joe Biden hits around 150 years. Let that sink in as Stewart explains why there are so many problems with that on so many levels. Following that, "The Best F**king News Team" going (Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta & Dulcé Sloan) begin gauging what's on viewers minds – where else? Yup, a diner – kinda? Finally, Stewart and The Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes discuss a possible Biden second term, the global spread of national conservatism, what Trump still doesn't get about NATO, and the Republican divide over supporting for Ukraine.

"If you want to be present in this world, you have to be present in this conversation, and you have to be as relentless and as tenacious as the counter-narrative that's being formed. So much of the information that we see now is weaponized … and it keeps taking exponential leaps. It's not just the election. It's AI. It's the way that we've militarized all our conflicts. It all ties together to one larger idea, which is the form of government we love so much is an analog – I don't want to say dinosaur – but it is analog, and the world now moves at an increasingly infinite digital pace, and reconciling those two things, I think, is the challenge of the moment for people," Stewart shared with showrunner Jen Flanz and co-executive producer Zhubin Parang during The Daily Show podcast, explaining just how different the societal & media landscapes are now compared to when he was last hosting.

