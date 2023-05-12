The Days: Fukushima Disaster Series Gets Official Netflix Trailer Premiering on June 1st, here's the official trailer for The Days, a Netflix miniseries retelling the story of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

We're overdue for a dramatization of the Fukushima meltdown, the worst nuclear disaster in Japan, and Netflix is answering that call with The Days. The miniseries depicts the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant accident that occurred in 2011 over a period of 7 days. From the three perspectives of the government, corporate organizations, and those who put their lives on the line. It will approach what really happened on that day and in that place.

A-lister Koji Yakusho plays the Chief Engineer of the Fukushima power plant residing over the disaster when the tsunami hit. One of the directors is Hideo Nakata, the original director of the seminal Japanese horror movie The Ring. Now he's co-directing the recreation of a real-life horror story that still hasn't ended. The Days has all the hallmarks of being like HBO's Chernobyl. It depicts the government's panic and incompetence, and the corruption of corporations whose negligence caused the disaster to become bigger than it might have been. It covers the sacrifice and heroism of the men at the plant who did everything to avert disaster, to save as many lives as possible. Do you think nobody died in the disaster? Find out in The Days.

Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

The Days – Who's Who on Netflix's Limited Series

Masaki Nishiura

Director

Hideo Nakata

Director

Jun Masumoto

Producer

Cast: Koji Yakusho (Masao Yoshida), Yutaka Takenouchi (Maekawa),Fumiyo Kohinata (Azuma, Prime Minister), Kaoru Kobayashi (Furuya)Takuma Otoo (Kinoshita), and Ken Mitsuishi (Murakami).

In real life, the Fukushima disaster is not over. The plant is still dumping radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, which risks contaminating marine life. This means that seafood from the Pacific Ocean might be dangerous; though there don't seem to be records of anyone in Asia or Southeast Asia contracting cancer from eating Pacific seafood, then coverage of that issue has been scant. The Days premieres on Netflix on June 1st.