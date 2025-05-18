Posted in: ABC, TV, YouTube | Tagged: The Drew Carey Show

The Drew Carey Show Launches on YouTube with Episode Releases

Warner Bros TV officially launched the ABC sitcom The Drew Carey Show starring Drew Carey on YouTube with episode releases and highlights.

Long before he embraced his role as TV host with stints on the ABC incarnation of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, (now on The CW) and currently, CBS's The Price Is Right, Drew Carey was a comedian trying to make it in Hollywood. He struck gold with ABC co-creating his self-titled sitcom, The Drew Carey Show, alongside Bruce Helford (The Connors). Warner Bros, which produced the series for ABC, created a YouTube channel featuring full episodes and highlights. The sitcom follows a fictionalized version of the comedian, an everyman in Cleveland, who works in retail for the fictional Winfred-Louder. Carey explained the sitcom as his life, had he not pursued acting. The sitcom ran for nine seasons from 1995 to 2004 and also starred in Whose Line? co-star Ryan Stiles, Diedrich Bader, Christa Miller, Kathy Kinney, Craig Ferguson, John Carroll Lynch, and Cynthia Watros.

The Drew Carey Show: A Look Back…

During The Drew Carey Show's run, the sitcom tapped into various formats from the atypical scenarios and narratives, musical numbers, which became part of the opening themes, and slapstick. Drew's life at home was largely between himself, Oswald (Bader), Kate (Miller), and Lewis (Stiles) as they work their usual jobs, but since it's Carey's show, it largely just follows him at work and at home. Oswald was a delivery man and nurse trainee, Kate worked in cosmetics and at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Lewis was a janitor at DrugCo. At Winfred-Louder, Drew worked with Mimi (Kinney), the P.A./Floor manager, becoming frienemies, trading some of the most vicious barbs at one another, often escalating in elaborate prank wars. In one episode, Drew went too far vandalizing Mimi's dolls, and she had him shipped to China on the Great Wall without any ID to get back. Nigel was the two's boss as manager at WL.

Lynch, who played Drew's cross-dressing brother Steve, started in a recurring role in season three and joined the main cast in season six. He ends up marrying Drew's archnemesis, Mimi. With Miller's departure in season eight, Watros was introduced as Kellie to become Drew's new love interest across seasons eight and nine. Carey's Whose Line? connections would feature occasional crossovers with appearances from Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, Greg Proops, Brad Sherwood, Charles Esten, Kathy Greenwood, and Jeff Davis. The series is also available on various other FAST services like Plex, Xumo, and Pluto.

