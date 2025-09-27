Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Indira G Wilson, the equalizer

The Equalizer: Indira G Wilson Reflects on CBS Reboot Series' Legacy

Indira G Wilson (Him) spoke with us about her time on the Queen Latifah-starring The Equalizer remake for CBS and playing a "hard ass."

Article Summary Indira G Wilson shares insights on playing Captain Grace Watkins in CBS's reboot of The Equalizer.

Reflects on working alongside Queen Latifah and what it was like portraying a strong precinct captain.

Joined The Equalizer cast in season three, leaving a memorable mark as a pivotal character in the ensemble.

Discusses her favorite moments and the dynamic experience of engaging with a talented cast.

Indira G Wilson is as versatile as they come in Hollywood with a wide range of film and TV roles across several genres from action, comedy, and drama throughout her 25+year career. Since her debut in 1999's Cold Feet, the actress appeared in over 50 projects, with her biggest including the AppleTV+ legal drama Truth Be Told, The CW's Everybody Hates Chris, and CBS's NCIS. While promoting her Universal psychological horror film Him, Wilson spoke to Bleeding Cool about her run as Captain Grace Watkins in the CBS remake of The Equalizer, based on the 1985 series of the same name.

The Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim-created series follows Robyn McCall, aka the Equalizer (Queen Latifah), who is a divorced single mother and former CIA operative who acts as a street vigilante for justice. Working with her is Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles), a divorced single father and NYPD detective on Robyn's trail before the two team up from season two on. Wilson played Watkins, Dante's precinct captain who tried to keep him in line. She was introduced in season three and remained for the duration of the series, which ended with season five in 2025.

The Equalizer Star Indira G Wilson Reflects on Her Legacy as "Hard Ass"

You wrapped your run on 'The Equalizer', having joined the middle during season three. What do you miss most about your time on that show?

That was a wonderful show. It's always fun to go in and play a hard ass [laughs]. Everyone at that show was also very giving. It was a wonderful time working with that entire cast, but it's nice to come in and play against such a pivotal character and be a catalyst in [Dante's] storyline and the things that were pushing up against him in his life. That was a wonderful experience.

All five seasons of The Equalizer, which also stars Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Lorraine Toussaint, and Chris Noth, are available on Paramount+. Universal's Him, which also stars Marlon Wayans, Tariq Withers, Julia Fox, and Tim Heidecker, is available in theaters.

