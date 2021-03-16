The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Cast on Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Blade

With Disney+ and Marvel Studios Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier taking flight this Friday, Mackie, Stan, director Kari Skogland, head writer Malcolm Spellman, and producer/Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige took part in a global press conference over this past weekend. And much to their credit, the virtual panel hosted by Kelley Carter covered a lot of ground- including Mackie and Stan revealing who in the MCU's Phase IV they're most excited to see and even possibly share an adventure or two with.

For Stan, Oscar Isaac's upcoming turn in the live-action Moon Knight series caught his eye the most- so far. "Moon Knight is the one that- I heard that story and I was like that's gonna be amazing. I don't know, that's my vote," Stan said. As for Mackie, he's finding Tatiana Maslany's upcoming She-Hulk "an interesting character" to keep an eye on- but he let Feige know what he really wants to see: "I would really like to spend some time in 'Blade' World." Mackie then went on to relate the story of how Zoe Saldana had one line in a Tobey Maguire "Spider-Man" and that was enough for him to say, "I wanna be the Zoe Saldana of 'She-Hulk' or 'Blade.'" A great story that not only showed just how badly Mackie wants to be involved in a "Blade' series but how tricky memories can be: Mackie would admit later on that it wasn't Saldana in the film after all but actually Joy Bryant. Now here's a look at the final, official trailer for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:- and for what it's worth? Sam's gotten really good at slinging that shield…

Now here's a look at the trailer for the next Marvel Studios: Legends, exploring Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes' MCU backstory and hit:

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame,' team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

