The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Don Cheadle's Rhodey Set to Appear

So the last time we checked in on Disney+ and Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, our brains were still trying to wrap our minds around the idea that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) handing the Captain America shield to Sam Wilson aka the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and not Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) didn't mean that Wilson was the next Captain America. While we're still having a hard time twisting what Avengers: Endgame showed us to match where the series picks up, maybe Don Cheadle aka James "Rhodey" Rhodes aka War Machine can help us with that. Why? Because Cheadle's Rhodey will be appearing in the series.

Speaking with BroBible's Post-Credit Podcast, made the revelation while discussing the MCU's ability to have characters crossover. "That's some of the fun of the MCU, that we all get to show up in each other's stories, and there are ways that we're cross-platforming these characters, and they become storylines, sometimes, in the movies. And then these storylines in the movies become storylines in the shows," Cheadle explained. "It's really a fun and interesting and, by all imagination, completely open-ended — this can go anywhere. It's great, I can't wait to get in the room with the writers and figure out how all those things [connecting Armor Wars to the MCU] happen. You know, Rhodey shows up in Winter Soldier and Falcon's show. So, it can be a lot."

Cheadle also dropped some early intel on his upcoming live-action series Armor Wars, which he believes will need to address the death of Robert Dowey, Jr.'s Tony Stark when it premieres, saying, "The death of Tony Stark, I'm pretty sure, will play a role in the series." Cheadle continued, explaining how the series will show not just a growth in technology but also in Rhodes himself, "Where we've been sort of progressing Rhodey—even in the last film where he's now up again and he's now walking again and he's now mobile again—so as the technology continues to develop and we keep making innovations in the suit and what happens, I imagine there's gonna be another elevation and another way that we're going to keep digging into that part of Rhodey. But really, figuring out a way to bridge what's happening in the comic books with what's happening on screen in the MCU and how we're going to make those worlds work, that's really exciting."

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame,' team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Recently, series writer Derek Kolstad offered some additional insight into what viewers can expect from the live-action series. First up, Kolstad is excited at the prospect of taking two characters many people view as "supporting" and giving them a chance to shine- using the "distinguished competition" as an example. "Here's what I'll say: growing up, everyone would give someone like Robin shit. But Robin's pretty badass and became pretty badass in the comics," he explained. "[We're] taking secondary characters and putting them in the primary roles, and [as a result] they're cooler. They're more interesting. There's more humanity, more longing, more suffering, and coming to grips with who and what they are."

As for who viewers should expect to see during the season (aside from the names that have already been announced or rumored), Kolstad teases that some will be very familiar faces- but maybe not always in the way you expect them. "What I will say is that there are characters from the earliest Marvel movies that are coming back," Kolstad revealed. "We're layering them in and reinventing them in a way that's gonna shift the storytelling structure. It's f**king awesome."

