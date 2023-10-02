Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, the fall of the house of usher, Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher Video Offers Chance to Meet The Family

In a new video from Netflix for Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher, viewers get a chance to meet the family.

Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) has a story to tell – whether he wants to or not. The CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company will confront the sins of his past when each of his children begins to die in mysterious and horrifically brutal ways. That's the premise behind Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher – a premise that had us hooked after our first read. Now, we're getting a different kind of look at Flanagan & Macy's upcoming series take on Edgar Allan Poe's 1839 short story (and other works) – one that should be a big help for viewers heading into the streaming series.

Check out the following feature video giving each member of the Usher family a chance for us to get to know them a little better (though that doesn't necessarily mean you're going to like them):

With October 12th set to bring forth Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, here's a look at two previously-released sneak previews – followed by a previously-released preview, the official trailer & series overview:

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

"It's batshit crazy in the best possible way," Carla Gugino shared with Netflix. "It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul." Regarding her shape-shifter Verna and her connection with another Poe character, Gugino adds, "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.

