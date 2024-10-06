Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, grant gustin, The Flash

The Flash "Changed My Life": Gustin Shares Heartfelt Anniversary Post

The Flash star Grant Gustin shared a heartfelt message in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the Arrowverse series' official premiere.

It was on October 7, 2014, when Grant Gustin-starring The Flash first premiered, with a pilot episode directed by David Nutter, and a story by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns, and teleplay by Kreisberg and Johns. With this Monday marking the ten-year anniversary, Gustin has taken to Instagram Stories to offer some thoughts on the important day. Sharing some amazing artwork honoring the Arrowverse's speedster from BossLogic (aka Kode Abdo), Gustin wrote, "Changed my life and forever connected me to a character that now means so much to me. Thank you to all the Flash fans that have showed me so much love and support over the last decade."

"#TheFlash CW aired its first episode 10 years ago today….. Time is going by faster than Barry 🥲" BossLogic wrote as the caption to the original post that shared the artwork. "I owe a lot to this show and the Arrow-verse in all, they were the motivation that kept me going with my career when it wasn't going so well ♥️"

The Flash: Grant Gustin Wraps Up His Run

Here's a look back at Gustin's final moments filming from 2023, as well as the time he spent there with his family. Following that, we have the full text of the heartfelt message Gustin penned to everyone who supported him and the long-running Arrowverse over the years. And then we wrap things up with the video that Gustin shared of him hanging the suit up for the final time:

"I said goodbye to The Flash and my Flash family on Saturday. Very special day, with moments I will cherish for the rest of my life. My family got to see my last shot as The Flash – that's something I could've never imagined nearly 10 years ago when I started this journey. This first shot here is moments before my final setup (which was Flash running). I got a chance to thank the crew, who have worked longer hours than anyone can imagine and are the reason we were able to accomplish 184 episodes of The Flash. More than anything, I'll miss chatting and laughing in between takes(and sometimes during takes) with so many of them.

Regardless of how challenging this journey was at times, I know I laughed every single day at work for the last 9 + years. I made lots of mistakes and did a lot of growing up on this journey. Forever grateful to [David Rapaport], [David Nutter] (#DavidNutter) #GeoffJohns #PeterRoth & [Greg Berlanti] for the opportunity of a lifetime – one I tried to never take for granted. An opportunity that I honestly didn't feel like I deserved at times. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you to the cast, old and new. Series regulars over the series and guest stars that popped in and out. Our guest stars are the unsung heroes of this show, that really made it special over the years. I made a lot of friends, and I'm sure many of us will be in each others' lives forever.

THANK YOU to the fans who remained passionate about our show through 9 seasons. The show went through lots of changes, but so many people stuck with us through it all. I look forward to hopefully continuing to meet some of you out in the world in passing and maybe even at conventions in the future. Thank you to [Todd Helbing] (#ToddHelbing) for taking the reins and guiding us and to #EricWallace for getting us across the finish line. Honored to have had the chance to play this iconic character. I gave it absolutely everything I had. That's all for now."

