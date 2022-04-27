The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Finishes Filming Season 8, Shares Clip

In just a few hours, The CW's The Flash returns with So8E12 "Death Rises" in what's expected to be the first of a number of very impactful episodes (you can check some episode overviews here). But it's only fitting that when you're covering a show that likes to seriously dabble in the timey-wimey stuff, you also keep one eye focused on the future. And this time, the future involves series star Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow/Frost), who made it official earlier today via social media that she's wrapped filming on the eighth season.

"That's a wrap! I've finished filming [The CW's 'The Flash'] for the season and will miss seeing our cast & crew over hiatus. But there's a new episode tonight and I can't wait to hear what you think!" Panabaker wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which also included a brief video clip showing off her final day of filming on the season.

So for a look at a quick recap of what this season has brought Team Flash so far before they return for an intense & tragic (?!?) end-run on the season, check out the following midseason trailer "Unknown"- where Joe (the series-departing Jesse L. Martin) offers Grant Gustin's Barry the best advice possible:

Now here's a look at the preview images, an episode overview, and the promo for So8E12 "Death Rises," followed by some teases about what's to come from a very reliable source:

The Flash Season 8 Episode 12 "Death Rises": ALL HANDS ON DECK – With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Gustin) gets an assist from Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk.

Showrunner & EP Eric Wallace offered some insight into Deathstorm's "devastating" motivations, when viewers will learn the name of the current "graphic novel" arc, and more during a meeting with TV Insider– including how the ending to Season 8 has been in motion since Season 6 as "all one big story":

On How the Poster Ties Into Season Eight's 3 Graphic-Novel Arcs (& When We'll Learn the Title of Arc 2): "The back half of the season, I'm not gonna exaggerate here, some really intense stuff is about to go down. Really intense. And it involves all of the characters. I said at the beginning of the season, the first graphic-novel storyline was "Armageddon." We're in the middle of our next graphic novel now and I'll be announcing the title here in a few weeks because the title is ridiculously spoilery, obviously. For the first time ever, this season we have three graphic-novel arcs and Team Flash will never be the same after the second one. It ties and pushes them emotionally into the final graphic novel and all the people that you're seeing here [in the poster] all have to work equally, as you would imagine, to save the world from another Big Bad. [Laughs]"

Deathstorm's Ultimate Plan Will Be "Devastating" to Team Flash: So at the end of Episode 11, 'Resurrection,' Deathstorm showed up and revealed himself. But what was not revealed is the true reason that he's back. That will be revealed. Everything about why he is back, his plan, what he wants, and how it'll affect Team Flash forever will be revealed in [next week's episode], 'Death Rises.' Deathstorm might even achieve victories we never saw coming. It's going to be devastating. Why he's back is not what people think it is. Sometimes — and this is a very very big hint — sometimes the bigger the villain, the simpler the motivation. It's not always some crazy, convoluted Machiavellian plan."

If Arc #2 Feels Like a Horror Movie Then Wallace Has Done Their Job: "The working title for this graphic novel, which is not a spoiler, was 'The Blackfire Hauntings.' When I first pitched my crazy ideas, my staff looked at me like, 'What? Are you out of your mind? That sounds like a horror movie.' And I went, 'Yes, it is a horror movie. We're going to do 'The Flash's' version of a horror film over several episodes.' And once they got past that, then the excitement set in"

Wallace Has Known Where This Season Is Going Since Season 6 Since It's "All One Big Story": "I have literally known it for two years and have building and building towards this. As I have been building towards the end of Season 8 — the last three seasons are literally all one big story and it's leading towards one specific event…I have the Post-it somewhere on my desk. I wrote it down two years ago and went, 'That's the end of Season 8.'"

Wallace Suggests Some Screening Homework to Prepare for What's to Come: "What I would tell people to do before watching our Episodes 12, 13, and onward is to rewatch the beginning of Season 6. And I wouldn't watch it for 'Bloodwork,' I'd watch it for all the other reasons. The clues have been there the whole time."