The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Vid Offers Season 9 Update; S09E03 Promo The Flash star Danielle Panabaker took to Instagram to share a Season 9 filming date & much more. Plus, here's the promo for S09E03.

Since S09E02 "Hear No Evil" is still pretty new out there, and not a lot of fans have checked it out by the time of this writing, we're going to avoid doing any dives into spoilers… so there's no need to worry. But we do have two important updates to pass along to you. First up, we have a look at the promo for The CW's Grant Gustin (Barry Allen), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) & Danielle Panabaker (?????)-starring The Flash S09E03 "Rogues of War," as the threat that Team Flash is facing becomes all too real – and requires some "interesting" allies. But before we get to that, Panabaker took to Instagram Stories not too long ago to get the word out about tonight's episode. In addition, Panabaker shared that they were finishing the series' penultimate episode and starting filming on the finale tomorrow (Thursday). Panabaker also addresses how important it was to have showrunner Eric Wallace directing the season opener as she introduced a new character, how she's "so proud" of the season's ninth episode (which she directed and which includes the return of a number of familiar faces), and more (though she's doesn't know anything about what's going on with "Green Lanter")

The Flash S09E03 & S09E04 Images, Overviews & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 3 "Rogues of War": ON THE MOVE – Barry (Gustin) and Iris (Patton) start to put together the pieces of what's happening in Central City and believe they know what the Rogues are after. Team Flash works together and recruits some unlikely allies to help, and the plan does not go as Team Flash expects. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) does her best to avoid having a conversation with Chester (Brandon McKnight). Brenton Spencer directed the episode, with a story by Sam Chalsen and written by Jeff Hersch & Jess Carson.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 4 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1": LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Patton) is visited by an old friend. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), and Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS).